TikTok users drinking pineapple juice before removing wisdom teeth are right, surgeon says

Pixabay

If you are about to get your wisdom teeth removed, you must have heard that you will get swollen cheeks and will need to keep a diet of soft foods. A TikTok trend for drinking pineapple juice before the surgery is not just tasty. A surgeon on the social media app says it works.

What are the details?

Drinking pineapple juice can go a long way to reducing the pain and swelling caused by wisdom teeth surgery.

The bromelain in pineapples is very useful against swelling after wisdom teeth extractions, as Dr. William Graves said for The Insider.

Graves is an oral surgeon practicing in Amarillo, Texas, and has gathered over 2.6 million TikTok followers. The specialist explained that it’s normal to have discomfort after the procedure and pointed out that pineapple has natural anti-inflammatory effects.

“Clearly I don't have anything to compare it to, but if I'm not in a lot of pain or I don't have a lot of swelling, I'm going to consider it a success,” TikTok user @mack_attack323 posted before her surgery.

After drinking the pineapple juice, she wrote that it was “definitely a success.” Although she had swelling after her surgery, there was almost no pain, as she rated it 1 out of 10.

Are there any risks?

Those who got on board with this trend needed to drink large quantities of pineapple juice to see results. However, you have to keep in mind that this juice has a lot of sugar, so it could have a negative impact on your digestion and teeth.

“Friendly reminder pineapples are an acidic fruit and they are high in sugar, so be sure to swish your mouth with water after eating them,” Graves added for the outlet.

The juice could damage tooth enamel if you don’t keep up good oral hygiene. You will have to wait 30 minutes before brushing your teeth. There’s also a chance it could upset a sensitive stomach since it is very acidic and is among the common allergens.

Most physicians will forbid eating or drinking 8 to 12 hours before surgery to prevent complications.