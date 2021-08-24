Black users call out TikTok: “They take our dances”

Pexels

TikTok’s relationship with Black creators has been complicated and highly controversial. The app received many negative comments for setting in place a racist algorithm, not valuing the Black origins of many trends, and sometimes shadow banning Black creators.

What are the details?

Allegations of discrimination and unfair treatment continue to this day against the social platform, according to The Insider.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Black artists and activists have asked TikTok to improve their experience and stay fair. Black creators are convinced that TikTok’s algorithm and white creators are to be blamed for “a consistent undertone of anti-Blackness.”

And the spark that set it all off is apparently related to notorious non-Black TikTok creators using content from fellow Black creators, referred to as cultural appropriation.

This is about a “power dynamic in which members of a dominant culture take elements from a culture of people who have been systematically oppressed by that dominant group,” according to Maisha Z. Johnson.

Black creators have pointed out that cultural appropriation is turning out quite profitable.

“You have an app that is entirely dependent on what Black people bring. These big creators have careers because they take our dances and make money,” Ziggy Tyler, a 23-year-old TikTok creator, shared with the outlet.

An Insider investigation also brought to light the fact that Black creators sometimes only get “a few dollars a day after posting videos that generated tens of thousands of views.” Users don’t think TikTok does enough to stop cultural appropriation

The app denied moderating content base on race criteria and a TikTok spokesperson told NBC News that it is precisely because of “diverse and inspiring voices” that the platform is so successful and cares “deeply about the experience of Black creators.”

The platform also stated that it is taking additional steps to make sure transparency is a priority. TikTokers don’t feel that the app goes far enough to put the safety and profits of Black content creators first.

“Most of Black America knows the story of appropriation all too well and social media is no different. It's a saying in the hood that goes 'imagine if the world loved Black people as much as it loves Black culture.’ Black cultural products are highly valued, but we are not valued as cultural producers,” creator George Lee shared with the outlet.