94-year-old grandmother wears wedding dress 70 years after getting denied: “It was priceless"

Deferring a dream doesn’t mean giving up. And sometimes it takes decades to finally see it come true. Martha and Lehman Tucker got married in 1952. Although it was true love, the wedding didn’t have one special element that the bride would have loved to have. The traditional white lace wedding dress was denied.

Unfortunately, Martha was unable to buy one due to the racial segregation at bridal shops in Birmingham, Alabama.

Martha kept those memories to herself for years, but one day she decided to share her hopes with her granddaughter, Angela Strozier. Knowing the sacrifices her grandmother made and how she was denied even life’s basic courtesies, Strozier decided it was time to make her wish come true.

After a special brunch and a makeup session, the bridal party headed over to David’s Bridal in Hoover, Alabama, where an amazing wedding gown and a matching veil awaited Martha.

“When I first put on that dress, I was just so very excited. It was like I was getting married all over again. When I saw myself in the mirror, I was shocked. I said to myself, ‘Who is that?’ I can’t even explain the feeling I got seeing myself in the wedding dress,” Martha shared with CNN.

“Happy doesn’t really paint the picture of how this made me feel. My grandma has always been a giver, so to be able to finally give her an experience so dear to her was priceless. Happy is an understatement,” Strozier said.

Lehman Tucker passed away in 1975, but when she married him, Martha promised herself that one day she would wear a dress worthy of the lifelong vows. It took 70 years, but she definitely kept her promise. Nobody could stop smiling at the beautiful bride as she finally had her dream turned into reality.