Bumblebee rescued by teen goes shopping and bowling: “She’s so fluffy and I love our friendship”

A teenager who rescued a bumblebee won a lifetime friend who just won’t leave her side. The bumblebee has turned into a loyal pet, going with her everywhere and even sleeping in a jar by the girl’s bed.

What are the details?

It all started when Lacey Shillinglaw saw a large bumblebee in the middle of the road while she was walking her dog. She noticed the bee had a crumpled wing and tried to put it in a safer spot, on some flowers in a park. However, the bee had other plans. It refused to stay put and kept buzzing back to the teenager. After about an hour Lacey gave up, put the bee on her shoulder, and went home. And they have been together ever since.

Even though she tried many times to leave the bee outside, her buzzy friend is fiercely loyal and will not leave her side. The bee named Betty has recovered and follows the girl in shops and even stays with her when she goes to the bowling alley with 14 friends. She stayed with Lacey for games that lasted over two-and-a-half hours.

“I’m so happy and I just love spending my time with her. She’s so fluffy and I love our friendship,” the girl from Coventry, West Midlands shared.

When she goes home Betty often perches on her glasses while she gets milk, surprising other shoppers. The bee likes to take tiny bites from Lacey’s food and also enjoys strawberry jam, honey, and sugar water. The girl takes her little friend in the garden often to have flower nectar, but as soon as she goes inside, she can hear the familiar buzz close to her.

At night Betty stays tucked in close to Lacey. The girl puts her in a little jar beside her bed. There’s no lid on the jar, but Lacey doesn’t go anywhere until morning.

“It’s completely lovely—and also bonkers. She’s on her 90% of the time during the day, including her face, her glasses. It’s so beautiful—just gorgeous. We have all the doors open a lot and she’s just never gone —I haven’t the foggiest why,” Lacey’s mother said.

The bee’s all-time favorite is exclusively Lacey. Betty steers clear of her mom, dad, and two siblings.

“Betty is totally amazing—I’ll remember this forever,” Lacey said.