Driver on rampage hits pedestrian, Dallas police horse, and car. Only stopped when wheels came off

Pixabay

A man driving a pickup truck was taken into custody on Sunday in downtown Dallas after hitting a pedestrian, another car, and a police horse. And he didn’t stop there. The man kept on driving until two wheels came off his truck. That was the only reason he pulled over.

What are the details?

The pedestrian who got struck by the truck was transported to a hospital by first responders. They are currently in critical condition. The Dallas police horse was not hurt and the two people traveling in the car that the truck crashed into are also unharmed, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The driver of the truck was identified as Adonis Hartfield, 25. He didn’t stop his truck until two wheels came off. That happened in the 1400 block of Ross Avenue, close to North Field Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway, based on official reports.

The crash rampage started in Deep Ellum. Hartfield was reportedly speeding in his pickup truck, heading west in the 2600 block of Elm Street. That’s when he crashed into the car, as the police stated. He kept on driving and struck the pedestrian next. After that, he hit the police horse.

The man was taken into custody and is facing charges for drug possession, intoxication assault with a vehicle, damage to a vehicle, a traffic violation, and an accident involving serious bodily injury. No further details were given out about the incident.

Anyone who has useful information about the driver, witnessed any of the three incidents, or can offer video surveillance is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.