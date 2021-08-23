Garland, TX

26-year-old man arrested for Garland murder after SWAT standoff: “We got a lot of moving pieces”

Amy Christie

Pixabay

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody for a fatal shooting that took place outside a Garland house. The violent incident took place on Saturday and the suspect wasn’t easily detailed. He refused to come out and the standoff took several hours.

What are the details?

Kyhari Clines is charged with murder for the deadly shooting of Dominique Jones, as stated by the police. The suspect was booked into the Garland Detention Center after the victim’s death, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The man’s bail has not been set yet and it is not clear whether he has an attorney representing him or not.

Officers found the victim when they responded to a reported assault. This happened at about 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of Stagecoach Lane, close to Broadway Boulevard and East Oates Road.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital so he could get treatment for the injuries, but it was too late to save him. The man was pronounced dead as soon as he got to the medical facility.

Clines was hiding in a house close to the scene. In the beginning, he refused to come out and talk to officers. Police spokesman Matt Pesta revealed that a SWAT team had to step in. After “many hours” Clines eventually surrendered. A gun was recovered from the house where he had been hiding.

Officials did not release any details about the motive that triggered the shooting.

“We got a lot of moving pieces, obviously, so we’re trying to figure out what happened,” Pesta stated.

