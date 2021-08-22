Miami, FL

Woman arrested after brother turns up dead and buried in backyard. Stolen money at stake

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GC2bz_0bZhoh9P00
Darlene Ann Shoff-Brock/ Broward Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman was taken into custody for the death of her brother whose remains were discovered last month. The man died in 2014 and was buried in a backyard.

What are the details?

Darlene Ann Shoff-Brock was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday after investigators got a tip on her and discovered the remains of Donald Marks Shoff in a Dania Beach backyard, as Miami news station WPLG reported, citing the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The woman is accused of shooting the victim in the back of the head and then burying him, based on official reports. Broward Sheriff’s Office revealed that Homicide Detective John Curcio got a tip from a retired officer at the beginning of June that Donald Marks Shoff, who would now be 60, had been killed years ago and that he had been buried in a house yard.

The detective got in touch with the man’s sister on June 29 to interview her about her brother, as authorities stated.

BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said that the woman talked to the detective and told him that her brother had moved to the country and had been living there for the last few years. The next morning her attorney called the detective to cancel the interview. The detective found the victim’s remains in July. The victim was buried in the exact location where a source told the retired officer that an unknown person had been buried.

“On July 19, 2021, the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office, with the assistance of an anthropologist, determined the victim had been shot in the back of the head. Additionally, detectives said the Pinellas County Forensic Lab confirmed on Aug. 4, 2021, the remains of the murder victim were consistent with being the biological child of Shoff-Brock’s mother,” Coleman-Wright said for the outlet.

Officials believe the woman killed her brother in May 2014 based on DNA results and witness statements. It is likely that the man was murdered at a house in Hollywood and then buried in the Dania Beach yard.

The motive that triggered the killing is not clear, but several witnesses told investigators that the victim accused his sister of stealing money from him.

Shoff-Brock was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. She was found at her house in Tamarac. The woman is currently held without bond on a first-degree murder charge.

