High-speed body chase. Teen loads victim in truck, flees as fast as he can

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwT3L_0bZbBXx600
Pixabay

A teenager led police on hot pursuit, breaking speed limits on Friday. And it turned out he had plenty of reasons to want to get away from law enforcement. He had a dead body in his pickup truck no less!

What are the details?

The chase started after Palm Beach authorities got a call reporting a shooting on Friday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media that someone alerted them after witnessing the violent incident.

“PBSO dispatch received a 911 from an individual stating that they witnessed someone shoot a victim. The suspect and his accomplice attempted to drag the victim’s body into a canal,” it was stated in the post.

However, the two people who attacked the victim probably realized they had been spotted, gave up on dragging the victim, and instead loaded them into a pickup truck. This was all happening while crews were on their way to the location of the incident and the caller kept them posted.

“As we were en route to the scene the caller advised the suspects were now loading the victim’s body into a pickup truck, grey Ford 150,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The suspects moved fast and fled the scene before the deputies arrived, the thread added.

“Before deputies arrived the suspects fled with the deceased victim’s body in the bed of the truck.”

Deputies managed to track down the truck and then the chase started. The pursuit went on at top speed “eastbound on 6th Ave to I-95 then NB on I-95 to Martin Highway in Martin County.”

The chase eventually ended when Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies came up to assist the officers.

“The pursuit was terminated on Martin Highway under I-95. Both suspects were taken into custody and the deceased victim’s body was located in the bed of the truck,” officials stated.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Carlos Castaneda, according to WPTV. He is currently charged with fleeing and eluding authorities and Palm Beach officials revealed to the outlet that there will eventually be murder charges as well.

A woman was traveling in the same car. Her name was not released and she is being investigated. The cause of death for the victim isn’t known yet, but there were signs of violence.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
24632 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

Stuffy goes missing. Twin comes from overseas grandmother: “Treasure for little ones”

A mother reached out to a social media group after her son lost his stuffed animal and got very sad. The stuffy had been with the family for quite some time and once it was gone it was very hard to cheer up the little boy and make him smile again.Read full story
Oklahoma State

Watch it: Oklahoma mom’s exercise routine with bicycle kicks from beanbag chair and plenty of giggles

It may look unusual to her daughter, but this mother may just have uncovered the secret to staying in shape while being comfortable. Bicycle kicks are a safe way to exercise and adding a big beanbag chair to the routine certainly doesn’t take anything away from the effort marked by giggles.Read full story

Puffy chip discovery earns teen $20,000 reward after Doritos eBay listing

Having insight and imagination makes you see opportunities in places where other people wouldn’t even look. And if you get keen on it you might just spot a new trend anywhere, even inside a bag of chips.Read full story
New York City, NY

One crazy summer: Retired mother makes over $20,000 by renting backyard on Airbnb for pools

Melissa Reilly found out about a website where she could rent out her backyard, which basically operated as an Airbnb for pools. There weren’t many listings at the time and the retired police officer and mother of four decided to create a profile and advertise her pool in Long Island, New York.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Teen thought neighbors called cops for noisy basketball practice. Knock on the door brings surprise

Anthony Muobike loves basketball and as soon as summer comes, he can be spotted on the street practicing his dribbling skills. And not just on weekends or when he finds a few free minutes. On almost any day of the week, the teen is outside and trying to get better.Read full story
Mechanicsburg, PA

Meet Truffles, the cat who makes glasses look friendly to kids

Four years ago, Danielle Crull rescued a stray kitten that she found in a forest in Pennsylvania. The spunky kitty has changed hundreds of lives since then by helping kids with eyesight issues feel confident about wearing glasses and eye patches.Read full story
Decatur, AL

No one to take your order: 2 Chick-fil-A restaurants sending customers away early

Two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Decatur are shaving eight hours a week out of their open hours because they can’t find enough workers. While there’s no lack of customers, having no one to help them is a no-go. So, the eateries are forced to close early due to the shortage.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Man hikes to summit with support owl Louie inspiring others with PTSD along the way: “Be strong, be honest, be you”

Seeing a man hiking all the way to the top of a mountain with his owl is not a common sight. And in this case, it wasn’t just a regular owl. Louie is an emotional support owl sharing an incredible bond with Jaylo Miles.Read full story

Gift of movement: Special stroller helps dad in wheelchair bond with newborn son on walks

A group of school kids rounded up to make an amazing gift to a new dad. 37-year-old Jeremy King has impaired mobility since 2017 and he was very concerned about how he could help his wife Chelsie after she gave birth.Read full story

Applebee’s brings back Oreo Cookie Shake after shout-out on TikTok

The Oreo Cookie Shake is making its way back to Applebee’s thanks to country singer Walker Hayes and his song "Fancy Like." The song published on TikTok name-dropped it in the lyrics and the video created such a buzz that the restaurant chain decided to bring the desert back.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago out of thousands of cops over vaccine mandate: “See you in court Mayor Lightfoot”

Only a few hours after the Pfizer vaccine got its approval from the FDA, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot let reporters know that the immunization is “absolutely going to be required” for all city employees.Read full story
160 comments
Alabama State

See for yourself: Life with 50 sorority sisters in upscale Alabama mansion

As Bama Rush TikTok goes up on trends, many people post about sorority life at The University of Alabama. In a new series of videos, you can discover for yourself what it’s like to live in a massive sorority mansion.Read full story

Do we wait or get wet? Don’t freeze on the other side of the door

A mother shared an inspiring experience on social media. Sarah Rothwell Whitman, known as Mama Dickinson on social media, was just finishing a shopping round at Target with her daughter when it suddenly started raining outside. It soon turned into a storm, so they had a decision to make.Read full story

Ticket bought out of kindness turns into love story

A woman named Latha shared how a random act of kindness completely turned her life around. The amazing story starts with one question, “What's one small unimportant decision that you made that changed the trajectory of your life?”Read full story
Port Canaveral, FL

6 things you’ll be able to enjoy on Disney Wish cruise that no other ship has

While many cruise ships include water slides, many of them don’t have songs, characters, and special effects. The Disney Cruise Line Wish ship will be a unique experience in many ways, and you will get to do things that are just not possible on other ships.Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Five Guys employee shares 3 things customers need to stop doing

Maezion Henix, a Five Guys Burgers and Fries employee in Shreveport, Louisiana, gave some insight into the most annoying things people do when coming to check out the menu, order something on the go, or pick up an order.Read full story
Queen City, TX

What to eat in Charlotte?

The “Queen City” is known for its delicious barbecues and comfort food, but there’s a lot more to explore and taste. Brunch, bacon, cocktails, or Southern food can all taste amazing if you know where to go.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Hero cat saves stranded owner: “He was at the gate and meowed all the way”

They may have a reputation for bringing bad luck, but not all black cats are the same. For one lady her loyal black cat turned out to be her ticket to safety and recovery. One ebony cat didn’t stop meowing until he saw his mom was doing ok and being looked after.Read full story

Latest solution for garden pests: Diffuser that smells “like fear”

A special odor could ward pests off your garden plants. The compounds used to produce “the smell of fear” come from ladybugs, the natural predators of plant-eating insects that tear apart crops and gardens.Read full story
Miami, FL

Couple rescue bride hitchhiking to her own wedding: “They were my guardian angels”

A couple made a bride’s wish come true as they helped her get to her wedding after she was forced to hitchhike. Shenice Beirne was already running 20 minutes late to her wedding ceremony when the vintage car she had rented for the big day suddenly broke down on the side of the road.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy