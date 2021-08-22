High-speed body chase. Teen loads victim in truck, flees as fast as he can

Pixabay

A teenager led police on hot pursuit, breaking speed limits on Friday. And it turned out he had plenty of reasons to want to get away from law enforcement. He had a dead body in his pickup truck no less!

What are the details?

The chase started after Palm Beach authorities got a call reporting a shooting on Friday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media that someone alerted them after witnessing the violent incident.

“PBSO dispatch received a 911 from an individual stating that they witnessed someone shoot a victim. The suspect and his accomplice attempted to drag the victim’s body into a canal,” it was stated in the post.

However, the two people who attacked the victim probably realized they had been spotted, gave up on dragging the victim, and instead loaded them into a pickup truck. This was all happening while crews were on their way to the location of the incident and the caller kept them posted.

“As we were en route to the scene the caller advised the suspects were now loading the victim’s body into a pickup truck, grey Ford 150,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The suspects moved fast and fled the scene before the deputies arrived, the thread added.

“Before deputies arrived the suspects fled with the deceased victim’s body in the bed of the truck.”

Deputies managed to track down the truck and then the chase started. The pursuit went on at top speed “eastbound on 6th Ave to I-95 then NB on I-95 to Martin Highway in Martin County.”

The chase eventually ended when Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies came up to assist the officers.

“The pursuit was terminated on Martin Highway under I-95. Both suspects were taken into custody and the deceased victim’s body was located in the bed of the truck,” officials stated.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Carlos Castaneda, according to WPTV. He is currently charged with fleeing and eluding authorities and Palm Beach officials revealed to the outlet that there will eventually be murder charges as well.

A woman was traveling in the same car. Her name was not released and she is being investigated. The cause of death for the victim isn’t known yet, but there were signs of violence.