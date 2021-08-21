Woman yells anti-Mexican slurs, throws punches at victim in Queens bus stop

Pixabay

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is searching for a woman who went all out against a Mexican woman in Rego Park. The victim was just waiting for the bus when the attack happened.

What are the details?

The authorities revealed that a 49-year-old woman was viciously attacked while she was waiting for the bus on Woodhaven Boulevard. The suspect got close to the victim and then suddenly started screaming anti-Mexican insults. After that, she physically assaulted the woman and punched her in the head several times, according to Fox News.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

First responders came swiftly to the location. Only the victim was there when they arrived. The suspect got away on foot. The victim was in pain and had bruises on her head. She was transported to North Shore Hospital to get treated for the injuries. The last update on the woman’s condition was that she is stable and expected to recover from the terrifying attack.

NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is hunting for the woman responsible for the injuries and tracing leads to arrest her.

Anyone who has relevant information about the attack, saw it happen, or can give the name and likely location of the attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website. Officials guaranteed that all calls will be treated as strictly confidential.

Why has it become risky even to go to the bus stop? Does the way you look invite assault before you say one word?