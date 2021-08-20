Bridgeton, NJ

Man gets out of jail on COVID concerns, kills teenager in 2 days

Amy Christie

Pixabay

A New Jersey inmate got out of jail early to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, it only took him two days to commit a new crime. He murdered a teenager and wasted his ticket to freedom.

What are the details?

Jerry D. Crawford, 25, had been serving time at the South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, New Jersey. The man had been convicted for burglary, according to The Blaze.

He was released from prison on "public health emergency credits" and granted mandatory parole supervision.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the NJ S2519 legislation into law, which "requires public health emergency credits to be awarded to certain inmates and parolees during a public health emergency."

“Reducing our prison population will undoubtedly further our mission to combat COVID-19. This law further reduces the prison population to allow for even more social distancing,” Murphy said.

Unfortunately, two days after being set free Crawford was accused of killing 18-year-old Davion Scarbrough.

He and Yusuf Waites were both charged for murdering the teenager. Waites, 23, has been released after completing a sentence for a gun charge.

Crawford and Waites were caught on video footage at an apartment complex only a few minutes after the victim’s body was found. The boy had been shot several times in a dirt path. He was murdered less than half a mile away from the prison Crawford had left two days before.

Crawford and Waites were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Scarbrough last week.

Waites was also involved in a “drive-by shooting and a daylight gun battle through Bridgeton."

