6-year-old girl killed in Fort Worth suburb, suspect is a juvenile: “They don’t get any worse than this”

Pixabay

A 6-year-old girl was fatally hurt outside her home on Wednesday night. It all happened in River Oaks, a Fort Worth suburb. A juvenile boy has been arrested and charged for the terrible murder.

What are the details?

River Oaks Police Chief Christopher Spieldenner did not offer comments on the way the little girl was killed. Officials did say that the suspect was a juvenile boy and that he was taken into custody at the scene, according to The Star-Telegram.

The suspect’s age and name were not released because he is a minor. Spieldenner did not explain the motive that triggered the terrible incident and did not clarify the connection between the girl and the attacker.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the little girl as Isabella Courtney. She was injured in front of her home in the 1800 block of Melba Court, as the outlet points out.

The victim died at about 8:30 p.m. after she had been transported to the emergency room at Cook Children’s Medical Center, based on the medical examiner’s records. Her cause of death is not listed, and an autopsy is pending.

River Oaks authorities responded to a call reporting an injured person at about 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday. After first responders arrived at the location, they found the little girl outside the house on Melba Court. Officers began giving medical aid until paramedics got there, as the chief stated.

The victim was then transported to the Fort Worth hospital where she died just an hour later. The juvenile suspect believed to be responsible for her death was detained at the house. Other people were in the house at the time and some kids were in the yard, as River Oaks police revealed.

“They don’t get any worse than this,” Spieldenner said, reacting to the murder of a child.

Family members who were outside the house on Thursday refused to comment on the tragic death. Neighbors said they had heard a commotion and saw the police lights on Wednesday night but had no idea what happened.