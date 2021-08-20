Teen charged with manslaughter after shooting mother while fighting with boyfriend over gun

Pixabay

A 19-year-old woman was struggling with her boyfriend over a handgun when it accidentally fired and killed her mother. The teenager now faces a manslaughter charge, as stated by Arlington police on Wednesday.

What are the details?

Lauran McCutcheon was taken into custody for the death of her mother, and she was booked into the Tarrant County jail on Wednesday, as The Star-Telegram reports.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

McCutcheon is accused of manslaughter after her mother got shot. The 38-year-old woman was identified as Zoneta A. Little. She died on August 10 after getting shot in an Arlington parking lot. The woman had been standing close while her daughter and her boyfriend were arguing.

The 23-year-old man, the daughter’s boyfriend, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm because the gun that caused the mother’s tragic death was stolen in Louisiana. The man was identified by Arlington authorities as Bobby Davis.

Davis is the father of the teenager’s baby. She had called him on August 10 to say she was breaking up with him and was going to throw all his things out of their Arlington apartment, based on a warrant affidavit obtained by the outlet.

Davis was interviewed by detectives, and he said he got upset, got into his car, and drove to the location to talk to the girl. A confrontation followed during which the girl’s mother did her best to support her.

McCutcheon told investigators that she had come down with a box with the man’s clothes. She was carrying a kitchen knife for protection at the time. She told officials that when she saw the man reach toward the driver’s seat, she thought he wanted to get his handgun. Witnesses stated that Davis was only putting a TV in his vehicle.

The girl dove into the car grabbed the handgun and pointed it toward the man. The pair wrestled over the gun for about 30 seconds and then it went off. One of the bullets struck and killed her mother.

Davis said that during the fight he pushed the gun to the ground several times and that when it went off it was very close to his head. The man denied knowing that the gun was stolen. He also had drugs on him when he was arrested.

McCutcheon’s bond was set at $5,000.