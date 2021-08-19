Major crash in Allen kills passenger, drivers unharmed. 16-year-old girl didn’t survive injuries

Pixabay

A 16-year-old girl lost her life in a terrible accident. The two vehicles slammed into one another at the intersection of East Exchange Parkway and North Allen Heights Drive. The only one who got hurt was the teenager, who was a passenger. None of the drivers was injured in the incident.

What are the details?

The teenager died on Tuesday, August 17 in a two-vehicle crash that took place at the intersection of E. Exchange Parkway and N. Allen Heights Drive, according to the police.

Officers got the emergency call reporting a major crash at about 5:04 p.m., on Tuesday evening.

When first responders got to the location, they found a silver Nissan Altima severely damaged on the passenger side. Inside they found the teenager. Unfortunately, there was nothing to be done to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severe injuries sustained in the wreck.

Investigators stated that the silver Nissan Altima did not yield to oncoming traffic while it was turning left from E. Exchange Parkway onto N. Allen Heights Drive. The car was struck by an oncoming 18-wheeler. Both drivers were shocked by the incident, but they didn’t get hurt.

The name of the teenager will not be released until her next of kin have been notified.

“We thank the officers working diligently to process the scene to ensure these notifications can be made in a timely manner. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim's family and friends as they deal with their loss,” the Allen Police Department stated after the incident.

Anyone who saw the crash happen or can offer video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Allen Police Department at 214.509.4200.