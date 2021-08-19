Fort Worth grandmother urges vaccine: “I cried and prayed, I was hurting for myself and my grandkid”

Pixabay

Fort Worth grandmother Clevetta Brown shared the terrible days her family just went through. The 5 family members regret not having taken the vaccine shots after they all got infected with COVID-19 and the kids had to be taken to the hospital.

What are the details?

Clevetta Brown shared with WFAA what it felt like knowing that her whole family had COVID-19. The woman had always cleaned all surfaces meticulously and never imagined her family would get sick.

Her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandkids live in the same house. She was convinced they were doing great at keeping safe, but one piece of the strategy was missing. They were not vaccinated.

“I never thought that we would get COVID. The week that we were going to get our COVID vaccine, we caught COVID,” the woman told the outlet.

After her son-in-law came into contact with someone who was infected all family members tested positive.

The woman said that her 3-year-old granddaughter, Adynn Miracle Hicks, had to be taken to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth. She spent eight days in the hospitals’ pediatric intensive care unit because she developed double pneumonia. The woman’s 4-week-old grandson was also taken to hospital due to a high fever.

“When you experience it, it puts a whole different light on COVID. I was hurting for myself; I was hurting for my grandkids. When I say overwhelming, it was overwhelming. I cried, all I can do is cry and pray. I didn’t see my grandbaby for 10 or 11 days,” Brown said.

Unfortunately, Dr. Mary Suzanne Whitworth, a medical director of infectious diseases at Cook Children’s, revealed that this tragic sight is becoming more common as days go by.

“When we have someone in the hospital now, I always say, ‘How is your family doing?’ and it’s almost universal that they say everybody at home is sick. It’s just gut-wrenching that they don’t have a family member that’s healthy enough to be with them,” the specialist said.