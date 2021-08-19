Pro-life conservatives compared with Taliban militants: “Both deprive women of freedom and impose religious beliefs”

Pixabay

MSNBC opinion columnist Dean Obeidallah equated pro-life Republicans with the Taliban militants brutally murdering women.

What are the details?

The op-ed was published on Wednesday, and it poses questions on the moral standing of Republicans.

Obeidallah basically doubts whether Republicans have any moral standing to speak out against violence targeting women since they support laws that prohibit abortions, according to The Blaze.

“I have to wonder where these voices were when extremists, based on a narrow reading of their religion's beliefs, enacted a law that forces a woman who was raped to carry the fetus of the rapist to term? That same law makes it a crime for anyone to assist that woman trying to abort the rapist's fetus. That law was enacted not by the Taliban in Afghanistan, but in Arkansas,” the journalist wrote.

He went on to emphasize that Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson “didn’t hide” that the new law was "about turning his religious beliefs into the law of the land.” According to the writer, the governor signed the legislation based on “sincere and long-held pro-life convictions.”

“Look, nobody is saying the GOP and the Taliban are equally bad. But in just the past few months, we've seen Republicans champion measures to deprive women of freedom over their own bodies, as well as to oppose laws to protect women from violence and ensure that women are paid the same wages as men. And they've done so, at least in part, to impose their religious beliefs on all others,” Obeidallah added.

While Obeidallah is not equating the Taliban and pro-life conservatives in every way, the mere comparison is disturbing.

