23-year-old man assaults mother at gunpoint, shoots and hurts grandmother

Pixabay

Houston Police are searching for a man who shot his own grandmother while he was fighting with his mother last Friday. He is on the run since the terrible incident while his 67-year-old grandmother is recovering after she was injured in the altercation.

What are the details?

Authorities have filed charges against the suspect wanted in the shooting of his grandmother at 4502 Willowbrook Boulevard. The violent incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m., on August 13.

Willie Clifford Benton III, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a family member in the 174th State District Court. The man attacked his mother and shot his grandmother.

The victim of the shooting was Georgia Lee Baldwin Davis, 67. The woman suffered a graze wound to her leg and was treated by first responders on the scene.

“HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at the above address and learned Benton got into an argument with his mother and assaulted her while displaying a handgun. As Benton was leaving the location in his vehicle, he fired several shots at the house, grazing his grandmother, Ms. Davis, on the right knee. Houston Fire Department paramedics treated Davis at the scene,” HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detective A. Shaikh stated.

The man ran away from the scene and couldn’t be traced when officers arrived at the location. He was spotted driving off in a maroon Mercedes with unknown paper tags.

Officers contacted the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and Benton was charged for his part in the shooting.

Anyone who has relevant information about the motive behind the shooting or can tell the likely whereabouts of Willie Clifford Benton III is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.