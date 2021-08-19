Florida schools forego parental consent, make masks mandatory: “They're not above the law”

Pexels

The two largest school districts in Florida held emergency meetings and voted to require K-12 students to wear face masks regardless of their parents' consent.

What are the details?

The school boards of Hillsborough and Miami-Dade Counties organized emergency board meetings to address the mask issue after the surge in COVID-19 cases, according to The Blaze.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The Hillsborough County school board will be implementing a mask mandate for 30 days as a response to a spike in infections. It also stated that 5,599 and 316 staff members had tested positive for the virus or been in contact with someone infected.

The Miami-Dade school board also decided to put in place a temporary mask mandate. The rule will apply to all visitors, faculty, and students. The only exception is based on medical reasons.

The two school districts serve over 600,000 students.

At the end of last month, the governor signed an order that makes it mandatory for schools to give parents the chance to opt out of masks for their kids.

“The forced masking of schoolchildren infringes upon parents' rights to make health and educational decisions for their own children. No politician is above the law, even school board members. It is disappointing that the school board chose to change their mask policy, which had previously protected the freedom for parents to opt their kids out, in compliance with Florida law,” DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw stated as a reaction to the school boards’ rules.

The two school districts could also face consequences from the Florida Department of Education.