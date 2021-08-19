Group murder at noon in central Oak Cliff. Man dies after getting shot by several suspects

Pixabay

A fatal shooting took place on Wednesday morning in central Oak Cliff. The victim didn’t get to say one word and it is believed several suspects took a turn at shooting him.

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the peculiar shooting that took a life but seems to have involved many people wanting revenge.

What are the details?

Payback comes in many guises and for one man it seems it was waiting at the end of several handguns. And the attackers each took their turn as if they all needed some part of the revenge.

Dallas authorities got the emergency call reporting a shooting at about 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday. The incident took place at 4115 Druid Hills Drive, close to Hampton Road and Ledbetter Drive, as reported by officials.

When first responders arrived on the scene, a black man was found on the ground. He had been shot and was seriously injured. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim immediately to a local hospital so he could get treatment for his wounds.

Unfortunately, it was too late to save him. He was pronounced dead a short while after getting to the medical facility.

No information was given out about the motive behind the deadly shooting. It is also not clear how many suspects were involved in the murder.

Anyone who has relevant information about the deadly incident, can offer video footage, knows of any prior conflict that could have triggered revenge, or can give the name and likely location of the persons responsible for the attack is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton, at 214-701-8453. Please refer to case number 148517-2021.

Crime Stoppers has also put out a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that brings about an arrest and indictment in this case. You can call Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.