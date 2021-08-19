NYPD officer jumps on subway tracks, rescues victim who passed out seconds before train comes

NYPD News/ Twitter screenshot

As a wave of protests related to police violence goes around the country and there are so many calls to defund them, it’s amazing to see there are still officers who wouldn’t hesitate to risk their lives to save others.

The public needs more brave officers who would jump in harm’s way without hesitation if it meant rescuing someone who needs their help.

What are the details?

A video released by the New York City Police Department showed a terrible sight. A sick man had just passed out while he was waiting for a train. This happened in the Bronx and the man fell on the subway tracks.

Knowing that a train would be coming soon right on the spot where the man was lying, several bystanders started calling for help. The man wasn’t moving, so there was no chance he could do anything to get back to safety. Fortunately, an NYPD transit officer was on the scene.

He didn’t think twice before jumping on the tracks to rescue the sick man. The officer had to move fast so they wouldn’t both get killed by the train. Even though he was doing his best, it was a struggle to get the sick man on his feet. It was clear he needed more help.

One of the bystanders then decided to take a risk and jumped down in an attempt to get the man off the tracks and help the officer.

The situation took a different turn then. With the officer on one side and the bystander on the other, the man who had passed out was taken back on the platform.

Several waiting passengers reached out to pull the three of them to safety. Everyone was shouting at them to hurry up, as the voice on the speaker had already announced that the train was coming.

In a few seconds, the train’s light could be seen and the three were pulled back on the platform just then. Cheers broke out for the happy turn of events.

No one cared about pronouns, skin color, or who you liked on social media. They came together to save a life and they made it just in time.