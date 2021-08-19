Thief meets bullets in East Oak Cliff home. Didn’t live another day

Pixabay

A man was killed last night while trying to rob a house on Diceman Avenue. If he was drawn there by the trove he could get, he certainly did not expect to meet his end after he got inside. The homeowner made sure the man would no longer be a threat to anyone.

What are the details?

A man was shot to death at midnight while he was attempting to rob a house in East Oak Cliff, according to Dallas Police.

Officers got the emergency call reporting the robbery at about 12:10 a.m., on Wednesday morning. The location of the incident was in the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, close to Cedar Crest Boulevard and Kiest Boulevard.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a black man lying on the floor inside the house. He has several gunshot wounds. The man couldn’t be saved due to the extent of the injuries. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the incident and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The robber couldn’t be identified since he had no documents on him. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is currently working on identifying the thief. His name and age will be published as soon as they get a clear result.

Investigators have determined that the man had approached the home and tried to steal items from the person who was inside. The person who lived in the house feared for their life. That’s why they grabbed a gun and fired several times, striking the suspect and eventually causing his death.

The person living at that address was interviewed by detectives from the Homicide Unit. They have been released and the case is pending a referral to a Dallas County grand jury.