Sunset murder on Vantage Point Drive. 22-year-old man dead in his car with several bullet wounds

Pixabay

A 22-year-old black man lost his life on August 17 in the Lake Highlands area. Dallas Police are investigating the mysterious murder which took place just before sunset and was meant to leave no one who could tell a tale behind. The man was shot multiple times as attackers made sure their end was met.

What are the details?

Dallas authorities got an emergency call reporting a shooting at about 6:42 p.m. The location of the incident was in the 9000 block of Vantage Point Drive, close to Greenville Avenue and Interstate 635.

As soon as they arrived at the scene, first responders found the victim inside a vehicle. The victim was a 22-year-old black man. He had been shot several times and had many gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, there was nothing to be done to save the man’s life.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the call and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The man has been officially identified as Daylan Burns.

Detectives have stated that the investigation is active for this murder. The circumstances that led to the tragic consequences are being determined. It is also not clear what the motive that triggered the violent incident could be.

Anyone who has relevant information about the shooting, the way it took place, knows if there was any connection between the victim and the attacker or attackers, can point to a prior conflict or dispute that led to the murder or can give the name and likely location of the person responsible for this death is asked to contact Detective Antonio Machorro, #7186, at 214-918-9096. Please refer to case number 148150-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that brings about an arrest and indictment in this case. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.