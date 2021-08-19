How do you start your day? This guy felt like stealing a car at 6 a.m.

Arlington authorities are searching for an armed man who approached a woman on August 16, at about 6:20 a.m., while she was getting into her car and about to leave for work. He demanded her phone and car keys while threatening her with his gun. It only took a few seconds for him to drive off.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the man before he attacks anyone else.

What are the details?

The suspect in an armed carjacking is still on the loose and every minute he is free he could be attacking someone else. That’s why authorities have released his photo to the public to catch him sooner.

On August 16, after the man stole the victim’s car and phone the car was captured on video surveillance at a gas station in Duncanville, police said. In their social media post, authorities appeal to anyone who recognizes him to get in touch with detectives.

The individual has not been identified yet. He was seen on camera while he was getting out of the car at the gas station and that’s how his photo became available.

The victim’s car was recovered in the meantime, but the man who threatened the woman hasn’t been caught yet.

If you can give the man’s name and likely location or can offer other information about the incident or the motive behind it, please call Det. Constantino at (817) 459-5729.

You can also leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477 (TIPS).