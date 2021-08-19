Birthday party goes wild. Bystanders jump to rescue trainer from alligator jaws

Pixabay

A child’s birthday party stopped being fun as soon as an animal trainer got attacked by an alligator and had to be saved by two brave bystanders who jumped in to help her make it out alive, as The Blaze reports.

What are the details?

The shocking incident occurred at Scales and Tails on Saturday in West Valley City, Utah. While children were looking, the alligator trainer was trying to make an alligator go back to its enclosure. The animal suddenly changed its mind and closed its jaws on the trainer’s hand. After that, the animal dragged the trainer into the enclosure and kept spinning her into the water.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

That was when a bystander jumped in to rescue the woman. The man later identified as Donnie Wiseman pinned the alligator down and managed to force it to open its mouth. In the meantime, Todd Christopher, another guest at the party, pulled the trainer out of the enclosure.

Wiseman bravely jumped off the gator and got out of the enclosure before the animal could attack him too.

Amy Christopher, a party guest who had nursing experience, gave the trainer medical assistance before first responders got to the location, as the outlet points out.

The petting zoo said that had organized the whole thing thanked the bystanders for their quick thinking, mentioning that they had saved the “life and limbs” of the trainer.

“These gentlemen could have stayed in the safety zone as most of us would, but instead jumped into the situation, of their own volition, and helped secure the alligator,” the post added.

The trainer has been treated for the injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.