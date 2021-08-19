LAPD officer suspended for punching handcuffed man taken to ambulance: “He was screaming his head off”

Pixabay

A Los Angeles Police Department officer is currently on leave after he punched a suspect who was handcuffed as he was being lifted into a waiting ambulance.

The incident took place after a carjacking that went wrong, according to The Blaze.

What are the details?

The officer whose identity has not been published was “relieved of his police powers” after the incident that took place in the San Fernando Valley area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

According to the authorities, two suspects were arrested after a chase started with a carjacking. The pursuit eventually ended when the men crashed in San Fernando.

Witnesses stated that the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was aggressive toward first responders and spit on the officer right after the crash.

“They had already put the suspect on a gurney, and they were in the middle of tying him down as he was screaming his head off, he was telling him to take off his badge, and next thing you know you just see him spit on the officer. So, when he spit on the officer, that's when the police ended up hitting him,” one witness said.

The Daily Mail also reported that an officer was heard telling the man, “Don't do that again to any officer.”

The arrest is being investigated as is the officer’s conduct.

“It is deeply disturbing and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the department will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.