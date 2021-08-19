Seattle hospital kicks unvaccinated patients off transplant list: “It will lead to my death”

Pixabay

A hospital in Seattle has taken several sick patients off its transplant list after they decided not to take the COVID vaccine, according to The Blaze.

What are the details?

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz reported that the University of Washington Medical Center has taken down “several patients” from its transplant list in recent months. The reason for the removal was an unofficial policy requiring the patients to be vaccinated.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Derek Kovick, a 41-year-old man in need of a liver transplant, told Rantz about the controversial rule. Shortly after that, the radio host was contacted by 64-year-old Sam Allen, another patient.

Allen, who has several heart-related conditions, told the host that he had been on the hospital’s transplant list for over two years. Unfortunately, in June doctors discovered he had not taken the vaccine shots and didn’t plan to do it, so he was told he was no longer in line for his transplant.

“The cardiologist called me, and we had a discussion, and he informed me that, 'Well, you're going to have to get a vaccination to get a transplant.' And I said, 'Well that's news to me and nobody's ever told me that before.' And he says, 'Yeah, that's our policy,'” Allen said.

After he refused to get immunized, he got a letter in June letting him know that he had been taken off the United Network for Organ Sharing waitlist for a heart transplant.

“Your name has been removed from the waitlist at the University of Washington Medical Center. This was done in follow-up to your recent conversation with providers regarding the heart transplant selection committee's concerns about compliance with COVID-19-related policies and recommendations,” the letter stated.

It also mentioned that Allen’s status might be reassessed if he managed to satisfy the “compliance concerns.”

Allen told Rantz that he has avoided the vaccine because of its potentially harmful side effects, given his unique heart condition. The man reportedly suffers from mitral valve regurgitation, tricuspid valve regurgitation, aortic valve regurgitation, aneurism of the thoracic aorta, and dilated cardiomyopathy.

He is very concerned that the hospital’s policy could stop him from receiving a transplant that could save his life.

“It absolutely will lead to my death,” he said.