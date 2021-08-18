Intruder crawls inside home at midnight, gets quick exit when he refuses to go

Pixabay

A burglar got a fast reaction to his intrusion in Webster Groves, Missouri. He didn’t depart the same way he got in, but the resolution was final. No mistakes and no risks.

The homeowner warned him once and then ended the game, as The Blaze points out.

What are the details?

Authorities in the St. Louis suburb responded to a call reporting a “burglary in progress” at about 2:51 a.m. on Friday. The location of the incident was in the 1400 block of Grant Road, as the outlet reports.

A thief went into a house through the back door, but it didn’t take long for the homeowner to show up and confront the intruder, as the police stated.

The man was prepared for such emergencies, and he knew very well that he could exercise his Second Amendment rights. So, he met the burglar with a shotgun and the talk went on from there.

With the odds in his favor, the homeowner still thought he should give the intruder a chance to amend his bad behavior. He told the intruder to get out of his house, according to official statements.

“When the suspect refused to comply with verbal commands to exit the residence, the suspect was shot by the homeowner,” Lt. Andrew Miller of the Webster Groves Police said.

The burglar was taken to the hospital by first responders, but it was too late to save his life. The man died after getting to the medical facility. Authorities are still working on identifying him.

The homeowner’s name and age have not been released. He wasn’t arrested. The man cooperated with detectives, who stayed at his house a few hours to gather evidence and to determine how things happened.

The case is still under investigation. It is not clear if the homeowner knew the intruder or the thief chose the house randomly.