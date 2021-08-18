Paris schools include masks in dress code to evade mask ban: “Shame on you”

Pexels

Paris school district has recently included face coverings in its dress code for students, thus circumventing the ban on mask mandates.

This move was met with mixed reactions. Some parents were happy because of the extra protection for their kids, while others got angry because their freedom of choice seems to be taken out of their hands, as The Blaze reports.

What are the details?

“For health reasons, masks are required for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases,” Paris Independent School District board member Dr. Bert Strom stated at an emergency meeting that took place on Tuesday.

The motion to add masks to the dress code was approved in a 5-1 vote. This loophole in the mask ban allowed board members to argue that the governor’s order does not take away their authority over schools in the district.

“The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues, and therefore has amended the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees,” the board said.

“The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees' exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district. Nothing in the Governor's Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority,” they added.

How did people react to the unusual strategy?

While the Paris school board’s initiative was admired by some, there were also plenty who reviled it.

“Shame on you,” Joshua Vorron, the parent of a child who suffered mental health consequences because of mandatory masks last year, said.

He and “several parents and staff members” pleaded with the board to let each family decide whether kids should wear a mask or not.