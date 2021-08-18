Hatchet attack in Chase Bank lobby in Manhattan: “The financial district used to be safe”

Pixabay

A shocking assault took place in a Chase Bank vestibule. The unsuspecting victim was attacked with a hatchet while he was at an ATM in Manhattan, as The Blaze reports.

What are the details?

The terrible incident occurred on Sunday evening and the attacker went on a rampage while using a hatchet against a man who was using an ATM. And that wasn’t the end. The attacker hit several other screens until he finally dropped the hatchet.

Miguel Solorzana, the victim, was seriously injured in the attack and he is now recovering in the hospital, as the outlet points out.

“He hit me. In the bank, he hit me,” he shared with the outlet in Spanish.

The man had to go through two surgeries after the brutal attack, as one of his friends revealed. Several people reacted to the incident on social media, highlighting that the wave of violence is getting worse each day with crime becoming normalized.

“The pattern of violent crime continues,” one user wrote.

“Ban hatchet, I think those who want to ban firearms must agree with it,” was another opinion.

“Did the assailant ask to see the COVID vaccination record first?” a user asked.

“This is the financial district which was always considered a safe part of the city,” a shocked user noted.

“Move to the country. Life is better there. NY is an interesting place to visit as part of a guided tour,” a commenter declared.

“Wow! But NYC is mostly concerned about covid vaccination cards.”

Starting Tuesday New Yorkers have to prove that they’ve received at least one COVID vaccine shot to be able to enjoy indoor activities such as dining or seeing a movie.

“This policy is in effect as of August 17, and enforcement will begin on September 13. Businesses that do not comply with this policy will be subject to fines,” is mentioned in a statement from the city.