Alabama doctor won’t treat unvaccinated people: “I won’t watch them die the miserable COVID way”

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwI4b_0bVZwmq600
Pixabay

An Alabama doctor has put up an announcement that he will not be treating any unvaccinated patient who gets infected with COVID-19. He was castigated for hypocrisy with a wave of criticism, as The Blaze reports.

What are the details?

Dr. Jason Valentine, who works at Mobile's Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health, made the disputed announcement in a social media post that has since been deleted. In the post, there was a photo of the doctor and a sign saying, “Effective October 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The doctor shared the post on his page and added that “If they asked why, I told them COVID is a miserable way to die, and I can't watch them die like that.”

At least three patients got worried after seeing the announcement and took the vaccine shots as an apparent response.

How did people react?

Health Freedom Alabama, a group that advocates for medical freedom, shared his post Tuesday. They castigated the doctor for having an unprofessional attitude.

“Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Mobile's Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health recently boasted about his new policy which states, 'Effective Oct. 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.' This is not only a flagrant disregard for the law but is an ethical violation of his Hippocratic oath to do no harm. Shame on Dr. Valentine! We need to shut his illegal behavior down — Now! Act 2021-493 specifically prohibits a business from refusing goods or services based on immunization status. Period. If you are or were a patient of Dr. Valentine and are livid over this, let us know and we will provide you with all of the resources available to ensure Dr. Valentine answers for his crimes.”

“What about the people with diabetes that have eaten themselves into a deadly condition? Or the alcoholic who drinks himself into stupid conditions? Drug addicts? This man has forgotten his Hippocratic oath,” a shocked commenter wrote.

“I don't blame him — if he gets COVID with that overweight head, it could be fatal. Maybe he will lose weight himself by starving from not treating patients like all healthcare workers are taught despite choices people make. We have the freedom to choose in America, we choose not to see him,” was another reaction.
“If doctors truly cared about patients, they would push the healthy lifestyles that prevent morbidity. So many don't practice themselves. It still has a 99% survival rate no matter how many variants materialize. No matter how many jabs people take they will still get it. The major determining factor of morbidity is obesity. The CDC already showed statistically for last year that 80% of hospitalized and deaths were obese. 96% had 3 or more comorbid conditions. You cannot stop a virus from going through humanity and taking out the weakest links no matter how hard you try to fight it,” was how another user saw the issue.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
23611 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

New York City, NY

No opt-out. NYC teachers must get the vaccine: “However you slice it, this mandate is moving forward”

All New York City school staffers and teachers must get vaccinated against the coronavirus. And there is no opt-out alternative. This is the first mandatory vaccination policy with no chance to get regularly tested instead.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston mother gets vaccine to make son’s birthday wish come true: “Some things we have to do afraid”

Sheletta Brundidge, a Houston community activist, refused to have the vaccine for a long time. The woman is married and has four children, and her avoidance of the shots was based on mistrust and the way she has been treated by doctors all her life.Read full story

Mom goes viral on TikTok after dancing her way back into her car: “Followers are part of our family”

Kerri Hyland (@kerri_okiee) locked her mother out of the car and asked her for a dance if she wanted to be let back in. Her mother’s reaction went viral, and she told Insider that followers are “amazing’ and just like “family.”Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Gratitude and record tip at Florida restaurant: “As good as Christmas morning”

A diner at a Florida restaurant gathered the staff, thanked them for their hard work, and left them mesmerized after adding a $10,000 tip to share. The memorable dinner took place last Tuesday night. The man, his son, and wife had their evening meal at the Wahoo Seafood Grill, as The Star-Telegram reports.Read full story
California State

Hit and miss? California officer targets suspect, kills unarmed bystander

A California police officer killed an innocent bystander who was sitting in his car while trying to shoot a suspect, based on official reports. The shooting took place over the weekend in Guadalupe, and the officer recognized the suspect at an intersection, according to The Star-Telegram.Read full story
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver teacher is “ready to let the unvaccinated die”: “Cut out those who vote the wrong way”

A middle school teacher from Vancouver, Washington, is under investigation after bragging on social media that the whole country would be “lucky” if unvaccinated people were denied healthcare and they all died from COVID-19.Read full story
49 comments
Tulsa, OK

Tow truck driver stabbed with scissors in the face, run over while calling 911

An Oklahoma truck driver was the victim of a brutal assault. The man was stabbed in the face, hit by a car, dragged for several feet, and then run over outside a convenience store in Tulsa on Sunday, as reported by the police.Read full story
Montana State

Missing Montana hiker found after she flagged officers with what she had: Her pants

A woman was rescued after she disappeared in Montana while camping with her husband. Gloria Albright was hurt and needed food and water. So, she focused on making a sign that would save her.Read full story
1 comments
Little Elm, TX

One person dead, another injured after Little Elm boat hits rocks

A boat with 6 passengers hit rocks under a bridge in Little Elm and all of them were ejected, according to official reports. One of them was killed and another passenger got hurt late Sunday night.Read full story
1 comments
Amarillo, TX

Man dies in Amarillo shootout. Cops were looking for someone else

A man ended up dead after opening fire on approaching officers. They shot back and injured him. Even though he matched the description of the suspect they were after, he was the wrong man. And using his gun certainly didn’t help.Read full story
Tennessee State

Baby twins torn from father’s arms in Tennessee flash flood: “They gained their wings”

Two 7-month-old baby twins were taken out of their father’s arms during the devastating floods that took over rural Tennessee and left dozens of people injured, missing, or dead. The twins’ grandmother said the babies were swept when flooding gripped Waverly on Saturday.Read full story
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Picture-crazy moment: Shark leaps out of the waves behind teenager

A South Carolina mother captured a chilling moment when a shark suddenly leaped up into the air behind her son as he was surfing the waves close to Cherry Grove pier. Kaci Allen says her 15-year-old son, Ethan, was out surfing near Cherry Grove Pier when a spinner shark suddenly felt like joining in the fun. The shark jumped out of the ocean right behind the teenager and immediately stole the show!Read full story
Portland, OR

Slur against Black man starts gunfire duel at Proud Boys Portland rally

Far right-wing demonstrators clashed with left-wing protesters on Sunday. The conflict was punctuated with gunshots on a street in downtown Portland. The police took a “mostly hands-off approach.”Read full story
5 comments
Boise, ID

3 women cheated on by same man dump the guy and take road trip together

Bekah King, Abi Roberts, and Morgan Tabor became friends in a very unusual and inspiring way. Cheating united them. They were all dating the same man and he wanted to play on their feelings.Read full story

Restaurant owners must make workers get the vaccine: “Not about freedom. It’s for staying open”

Franchise expert and consultant Joel Libava, known as The Franchise King, is convinced that all small business owners should require vaccines for employees. According to him, it’s the only way to go “if you want to beef up your chances of being in business this time next year.”Read full story
106 comments
Michigan State

Michigan man gets life in prison for killing grandmother. He used a piggy bank and three knives

A man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison after killing his grandmother last year. Kenny Wayne McBride, 45, from Temperance, got life without parole for a first-degree murder charge.Read full story
Springfield, MO

Man calling himself “vaccine police” tells Walmart staff they will be “executed” if they give COVID shots

A man speaking of himself as the “vaccine police” went into a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, to put staff on “public notice” that all pharmacists who keep giving COVID-19 shots will be “executed.”Read full story
20 comments
Dallas, TX

Victim and shooter both 16, robbery at stake in Red Bird murder

A teenager has been taken into custody for the fatal shooting that took place last week in Red Bird. Both the attacker and the slain boy were the same age. One of them simply decided he would do anything to steal what the other had on him.Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Driver on rampage hits pedestrian, Dallas police horse, and car. Only stopped when wheels came off

A man driving a pickup truck was taken into custody on Sunday in downtown Dallas after hitting a pedestrian, another car, and a police horse. And he didn’t stop there. The man kept on driving until two wheels came off his truck. That was the only reason he pulled over.Read full story
2 comments
Garland, TX

26-year-old man arrested for Garland murder after SWAT standoff: “We got a lot of moving pieces”

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody for a fatal shooting that took place outside a Garland house. The violent incident took place on Saturday and the suspect wasn’t easily detailed. He refused to come out and the standoff took several hours.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy