Alabama doctor won’t treat unvaccinated people: “I won’t watch them die the miserable COVID way”

Pixabay

An Alabama doctor has put up an announcement that he will not be treating any unvaccinated patient who gets infected with COVID-19. He was castigated for hypocrisy with a wave of criticism, as The Blaze reports.

What are the details?

Dr. Jason Valentine, who works at Mobile's Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health, made the disputed announcement in a social media post that has since been deleted. In the post, there was a photo of the doctor and a sign saying, “Effective October 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The doctor shared the post on his page and added that “If they asked why, I told them COVID is a miserable way to die, and I can't watch them die like that.”

At least three patients got worried after seeing the announcement and took the vaccine shots as an apparent response.

How did people react?

Health Freedom Alabama, a group that advocates for medical freedom, shared his post Tuesday. They castigated the doctor for having an unprofessional attitude.

“Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Mobile's Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health recently boasted about his new policy which states, 'Effective Oct. 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.' This is not only a flagrant disregard for the law but is an ethical violation of his Hippocratic oath to do no harm. Shame on Dr. Valentine! We need to shut his illegal behavior down — Now! Act 2021-493 specifically prohibits a business from refusing goods or services based on immunization status. Period. If you are or were a patient of Dr. Valentine and are livid over this, let us know and we will provide you with all of the resources available to ensure Dr. Valentine answers for his crimes.”

“What about the people with diabetes that have eaten themselves into a deadly condition? Or the alcoholic who drinks himself into stupid conditions? Drug addicts? This man has forgotten his Hippocratic oath,” a shocked commenter wrote.

“I don't blame him — if he gets COVID with that overweight head, it could be fatal. Maybe he will lose weight himself by starving from not treating patients like all healthcare workers are taught despite choices people make. We have the freedom to choose in America, we choose not to see him,” was another reaction.

“If doctors truly cared about patients, they would push the healthy lifestyles that prevent morbidity. So many don't practice themselves. It still has a 99% survival rate no matter how many variants materialize. No matter how many jabs people take they will still get it. The major determining factor of morbidity is obesity. The CDC already showed statistically for last year that 80% of hospitalized and deaths were obese. 96% had 3 or more comorbid conditions. You cannot stop a virus from going through humanity and taking out the weakest links no matter how hard you try to fight it,” was how another user saw the issue.