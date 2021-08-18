Pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay: "An insult to those who are doing their part"

Pixabay

A Chicago pharmacist set out to make some money while selling genuine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay. The man was arrested after selling over 125 cards, as The Blaze reports.

What are the details?

Tangtang Zhao, 34, allegedly reached out to 11 purchasers via eBay and sold 125 vaccine cards in March and April. He is currently charged with 12 counts of theft of government property.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The sum paid for the different batches of cards was also listed in the indictment, as the outlet points out. There were several packages with 10 cards each and the amounts paid ranged from $88.03 up to $117.40.

“Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death. To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences,” Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. of the FBI's Chicago Field Office stated.

“We take seriously, and will vigorously investigate, any criminal offense that contributes to the distrust around vaccines and vaccination status. The Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the American people from these offenses during this national emergency,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said.

So far 70.1% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 59.5% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

Even though many people remain unvaccinated, several businesses and establishments have put in place immunization requirements.