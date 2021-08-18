Teacher on leave for threatening “dumb” parents and promising “living hell” for students against LGBTQ

A teacher at Lehi High School in Utah has been placed on administrative leave after lashing out at climate deniers, unvaccinated people, and “dumb’ parents. She also made a vow to make life a “living hell” for any student who spoke out against the LGBTQ community, as The Blaze reports.

What are the details?

It all began with chemistry teacher Leah Kinyon speaking to her class about COVID-19 vaccine shots, as KSTU-TV reported.

“I would be super proud of you if you chose to get the vaccine. We'll just keep getting variants over and over and over until people get vaccinated. It's never going to end. It could end in five seconds if people would get vaccinated,” the unmasked teacher told the class.

After that, she soon dared a student to “tattle on me to the admin.”

“This is my classroom, and if you guys are going to put me at risk, you're going to hear about it. Because I have to be here. I don't have to be happy about the fact that kids are coming in here with their variants that could possibly get me or my family sick. That's rude! And I'm not going to pretend like it's not. So don't ask me to,” the teacher continued.

Kinyon went on to let her students know that she thought of their parents.

“Most of y'all parents are dumber than you. I'm going to say that out loud. My parents are dumb, ok? And the minute I figured that out, the world opens up. You don't have to do everything your parents say, and you don't have to believe everything your parents believe. Because most likely you're smarter than them.”

Throughout the tirade a student was heard asking the teacher, “Can I believe what I want to believe?” And to that, she answered that “you can believe what you want to believe but keep it quiet in here because I'm probably going to make fun of you.”

Then she continued to point out the “topics that you probably want to avoid in this class.” One of those was politics. She then told the students without any warning: “if you don't believe in climate change, get out. “

When a student took issue with her position and tried to argue for a different stance, she shot back, “that's pathetic that you think that. You're the problem with the world.”

She then issued a warning to all students.

“I love gay people. All LGBTQIA+. If you don't like it, get out! If I hear you say a word against any of them, I will open a can, and I will make your life a living hell. And they know it! If you say anything to any LGBTQ kid in this school, I will hear about it, and you will be in trouble.”

The video of the shocking class ends with a student saying to Kinyon, “I think I love you even more.”

What was the district’s reaction?

“We became aware late this afternoon of an incident that took place today in one of our high school classrooms. An immediate investigation ensued. The employee has been put on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation. This behavior is inappropriate, not reflective of the professional conduct and decorum we expect of our teachers, and will not be tolerated,” was the statement issued by the Alpine School District to KSTU.

A parent and her son also shared with the outlet that the teacher’s rants are well-known in the community and that she knew they were recording her.