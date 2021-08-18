Man grabs woman on Brooklyn sidewalk, gets slapped, returns punches in the face

PIX11 News/ Twitter screenshot

Slaps against fists didn’t turn out to be a fair fight on a Brooklyn, New York, sidewalk. Police are searching for a man who touched a woman inappropriately and then assaulted the victim while she was slapping him to get free, as The Blaze reports.

What are the details?

A 26-year-old woman was out walking close to the corner of South 4th Street and Havemeyer Street in the Williamsburg neighborhood at about 2:15 a.m., on Saturday. A stranger suddenly approached her and grabbed her with his right hand, according to The New York Post.

The woman then tried to slap the attacker. As soon as that happened the man punched her viciously in the face. Not once but several times, as the news outlet points out.

The suspect took off a short while after that.

The man made several statements while he was assaulting the woman, but she doesn’t remember what he said, detectives told the outlet. The woman had several bruises and swelling after the attack, but she did not immediately report it to the authorities. The NYPD's Brooklyn Special Victims Squad is looking into the incident and following leads to locate the suspect.

What is known about the attacker?

Police revealed that the suspect is about 150 pounds, 6-feet tall, has black hair, brown eyes, and is in his mid-thirties. The Post also said that the last time he was spotted he had on a white T-shirt with dark sleeves, a do-rag, a dark baseball cap, white sneakers, and denim shorts.