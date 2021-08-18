Houston father gunned down while getting dinner for wife and kids: “You go out and you are dead”

Pixabay

Houston police stated that a father with two children was shot and killed on Westheimer after his car was surrounded by a group of suspects on ATVs, dirt bikes, and bicycles. They kicked the victim’s car several times and tried to get inside. At one point one of them pulled out a gun and murdered the man.

A witness saw it all happened and gave details about the terrible killing that will change the life of a family forever, as KHOU 11 reports.

What are the details?

Authorities said that a group of men on ATVs, dirt bikes, and bicycles surrounded the 48-year-old man’s vehicle. This was happening on Friday, at about 7:30 p.m. The group kicked the car doors and tried to get inside, as detectives stated.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

At some point, one of the suspects took out a gun and shot toward the man, as the news outlet points out.

Cheryl Draper was a witness to what happened that night. She was stuck in traffic and had no choice but to watch the terrible attack unfold.

“It's just like cold-blooded murder; didn't even hesitate. Pulled out a gun and shot someone,” she shared with the outlet.

The victim drove away from the scene after getting shot but crashed just a few blocks away down Westheimer. The man had been shot in the leg and first responders pronounced him dead at the scene. His friends told investigators he was getting dinner for his wife and two kids.

“This is not a normal way for people to have to live. You go to the grocery store, or you are going out to dinner, and something happens, and you are dead,” Draper added.

“They believe it’s a road rage incident. This is a father of two young kids going to grab dinner that gets gunned down on Westheimer. This is not how we are going to live, and we are not going to allow these things to happen,” CEO of Crime Stoppers Rania Mankarious said for the outlet.

The whole area has been canvassed in search of video surveillance. Just a few hours after the murder two drunken drivers drove over the crime scene. They were both arrested. No further information was given out about the shooting.

Anyone who has relevant information about the group of suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. If your information brings about an arrest you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.