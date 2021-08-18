2 elderly women stabbed at night. A woman did it, half their age, kindness forgotten

Pixabay

Houston police have taken into custody a woman accused of stabbing one person to death and hurting another after breaking into an apartment, as reported by KHOU 11.

She attacked the two victims at night, left the scene, came back, and was eventually identified by the surviving victim.

What are the details?

Ericka Nicole McDonald, 29, is facing murder and aggravated assault charges. The woman is accused of stabbing a 51-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman Monday night, as the news outlet points out.

The two victims were at their home, in the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive.

Both women were rushed to the hospital so they could get treatment for the stab wounds. Unfortunately, the younger woman couldn’t be saved. She was pronounced dead at the medical facility. There have been no updates on the condition of the second victim.

Investigators revealed that McDonald had on a face mask when she went into the apartment. The woman used a front window to get inside. Officials say she attacked the two women, left the scene but later came back to the apartment.

Police stated that when the woman came back, she said she had nothing to do with the attack. However, that story didn’t hold since the surviving victim identified her.

Detectives also found bloody clothes in the woman’s apartment. The two women and McDonald had recently argued but it is not known what the conflict was about. The woman was arrested at the apartment where it all happened.

Anyone who has relevant information about the attack or can give details about the dispute that started off the terrible incident is asked to get in touch with Houston authorities as soon as possible.