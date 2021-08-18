Man gets 25 years in jail for abusing a 3-year-old girl. She told her grandmother, splashed water to defend herself

Harris County District Attorney’s Office

A Houston man has been convicted for molesting a 3-year-old girl. The man was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison, as stated by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The little girl was brave and let her grandmother know about the inappropriate touches that took place while the attacker was pretending to look after her. She also splashed water on the man and did all she could to defend herself, as Click2 Houston reports.

What are the details?

Wilber Curtis Johnson, 30, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault after the 3-year-old victim told her father and her grandmother that she has been inappropriately touched.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Authorities revealed that Johnson sometimes came by the house to look after the child. The little girl was under his care when he molested her on October 1, 2015. She was in the bathtub when it happened, according to official statements.

The DA’s office said the little girl talked to her grandmother about the incident and then also told her father. The grandmother immediately let the police know about the abuse, as the news outlet points out.

Detectives interviewed the child and then filed charges against Johnson. The man was taken into custody a short while later.

“This is a really egregious case because she was so young, so vulnerable, and so defenseless. She was only able to defend herself by splashing water on him while it was happening and by telling her dad what happened. She defended herself the best way that she could,” Assistant District Attorney Edward Appelbaum, who prosecuted the case with ADA Janna Oswald, stated.