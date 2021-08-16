Fort Worth Haitian resident: “When will we ever get a break?”

Pixabay

Ted Registre, a Fort Worth resident, shared that every year, on January 12 he goes back in time and relives the trauma after a catastrophic earthquake. In 2010, he was living in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince when a terrible earthquake struck the nation, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

With a death toll of almost 300,000 people, that was one of the worst natural disasters in history. Registre lost his father, who was crushed when the school building where he was teaching suddenly collapsed.

The news that Haiti has been rocked by another terrifying earthquake “brought back so many of those painful memories.”

“Those images I’m seeing today are the same images I was seeing 11 years ago,” he shared with the news outlet.

The death toll after Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 tremor goes higher by the minute and hundreds of people are missing or hurt.

Registre said that his mother, who is still in Port-au-Prince, was at church when the earthquake began. The epicenter was 80 miles away from the capital city, but she still felt the earth move. Initially, his mother believed kids were rocking the church pews. Then, the walls started moving and she realized what was happening.

Registre’s immediate family members are safe, but he has friends in Les Cayes, closer to the epicenter, who haven’t gotten back to him.

Registre told the outlet that he would like people to recognize the true resilience of his country and its people, including those who are even now digging through the rubble to find survivors, mirroring the scenes he remembers from over a decade ago.

“There’s more to Haiti than what we see on the news, the natural disasters that never end. But it’s like, when will we ever catch a break?” he said.