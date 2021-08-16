Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Haitian resident: “When will we ever get a break?”

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8WrA_0bTRaOCu00
Pixabay

Ted Registre, a Fort Worth resident, shared that every year, on January 12 he goes back in time and relives the trauma after a catastrophic earthquake. In 2010, he was living in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince when a terrible earthquake struck the nation, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

With a death toll of almost 300,000 people, that was one of the worst natural disasters in history. Registre lost his father, who was crushed when the school building where he was teaching suddenly collapsed.

The news that Haiti has been rocked by another terrifying earthquake “brought back so many of those painful memories.”

“Those images I’m seeing today are the same images I was seeing 11 years ago,” he shared with the news outlet.

The death toll after Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 tremor goes higher by the minute and hundreds of people are missing or hurt.

Registre said that his mother, who is still in Port-au-Prince, was at church when the earthquake began. The epicenter was 80 miles away from the capital city, but she still felt the earth move. Initially, his mother believed kids were rocking the church pews. Then, the walls started moving and she realized what was happening.

Registre’s immediate family members are safe, but he has friends in Les Cayes, closer to the epicenter, who haven’t gotten back to him.

Registre told the outlet that he would like people to recognize the true resilience of his country and its people, including those who are even now digging through the rubble to find survivors, mirroring the scenes he remembers from over a decade ago.

“There’s more to Haiti than what we see on the news, the natural disasters that never end. But it’s like, when will we ever catch a break?” he said.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
22597 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

Chicago, IL

Father of wounded Chicago cop blasts Mayor Lightfoot: “It's not pro-police or pro-people. It's about survival”

The father of a Chicago police officer who was seriously injured in a shootout that killed officer Ella French spoke out against Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying that her policies are putting law enforcement lives at stake while trying to get voters, according to The Blaze.Read full story
Lake Mary, FL

Deadly Zoom call: Toddler shoots woman in the head while she was live

A woman was fatally shot while she was having a conference call on Zoom. The terrible incident happened after a toddler found a loaded gun that was not stored properly and was left unsecured, according to the police.Read full story
Toledo, OH

Bullets at the ready: Burglar attacks house full of kids, ends up sprawled on the lawn

A man trying to rob a home in Toledo soon learned that a house full of kids is not an easy place to steal from. The robber went inside the home in the middle of the night, but he didn’t live long after getting in through the front door.Read full story
Bridgeton, NJ

Man gets out of jail on COVID concerns, kills teenager in 2 days

A New Jersey inmate got out of jail early to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, it only took him two days to commit a new crime. He murdered a teenager and wasted his ticket to freedom.Read full story
3 comments
Fort Worth, TX

6-year-old girl killed in Fort Worth suburb, suspect is a juvenile: “They don’t get any worse than this”

A 6-year-old girl was fatally hurt outside her home on Wednesday night. It all happened in River Oaks, a Fort Worth suburb. A juvenile boy has been arrested and charged for the terrible murder.Read full story
7 comments
Arlington, TX

Teen charged with manslaughter after shooting mother while fighting with boyfriend over gun

A 19-year-old woman was struggling with her boyfriend over a handgun when it accidentally fired and killed her mother. The teenager now faces a manslaughter charge, as stated by Arlington police on Wednesday.Read full story
Allen, TX

Major crash in Allen kills passenger, drivers unharmed. 16-year-old girl didn’t survive injuries

A 16-year-old girl lost her life in a terrible accident. The two vehicles slammed into one another at the intersection of East Exchange Parkway and North Allen Heights Drive. The only one who got hurt was the teenager, who was a passenger. None of the drivers was injured in the incident.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth grandmother urges vaccine: “I cried and prayed, I was hurting for myself and my grandkid”

Fort Worth grandmother Clevetta Brown shared the terrible days her family just went through. The 5 family members regret not having taken the vaccine shots after they all got infected with COVID-19 and the kids had to be taken to the hospital.Read full story

Pro-life conservatives compared with Taliban militants: “Both deprive women of freedom and impose religious beliefs”

MSNBC opinion columnist Dean Obeidallah equated pro-life Republicans with the Taliban militants brutally murdering women. The op-ed was published on Wednesday, and it poses questions on the moral standing of Republicans.Read full story
Houston, TX

23-year-old man assaults mother at gunpoint, shoots and hurts grandmother

Houston Police are searching for a man who shot his own grandmother while he was fighting with his mother last Friday. He is on the run since the terrible incident while his 67-year-old grandmother is recovering after she was injured in the altercation.Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida schools forego parental consent, make masks mandatory: “They're not above the law”

The two largest school districts in Florida held emergency meetings and voted to require K-12 students to wear face masks regardless of their parents' consent. The school boards of Hillsborough and Miami-Dade Counties organized emergency board meetings to address the mask issue after the surge in COVID-19 cases, according to The Blaze.Read full story
24 comments
Dallas, TX

Group murder at noon in central Oak Cliff. Man dies after getting shot by several suspects

A fatal shooting took place on Wednesday morning in central Oak Cliff. The victim didn’t get to say one word and it is believed several suspects took a turn at shooting him. Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the peculiar shooting that took a life but seems to have involved many people wanting revenge.Read full story
9 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City teachers battle masks: “It’s awkward and tense, their whole career at stake”

Several teachers employed by the Oklahoma City Public Schools were placed on leave for refusing to comply with the mask mandate put in place by the district. Now they’re filing a lawsuit to stop being punished because of the mask requirement.Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD officer jumps on subway tracks, rescues victim who passed out seconds before train comes

As a wave of protests related to police violence goes around the country and there are so many calls to defund them, it’s amazing to see there are still officers who wouldn’t hesitate to risk their lives to save others.Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio mother beaten with hammer in front of kids. Attacker leaves shoe in car, says she didn’t do it

A mother from Youngstown, Ohio, said that a former friend attacked her. The woman was brutally beaten with a hammer in front of her children and after that, the attacker went online to brag about the terrible deed.Read full story
80 comments
Dallas County, TX

Thief meets bullets in East Oak Cliff home. Didn’t live another day

A man was killed last night while trying to rob a house on Diceman Avenue. If he was drawn there by the trove he could get, he certainly did not expect to meet his end after he got inside. The homeowner made sure the man would no longer be a threat to anyone.Read full story
2 comments
Arlington, TX

How do you start your day? This guy felt like stealing a car at 6 a.m.

Arlington authorities are searching for an armed man who approached a woman on August 16, at about 6:20 a.m., while she was getting into her car and about to leave for work. He demanded her phone and car keys while threatening her with his gun. It only took a few seconds for him to drive off.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Sunset murder on Vantage Point Drive. 22-year-old man dead in his car with several bullet wounds

A 22-year-old black man lost his life on August 17 in the Lake Highlands area. Dallas Police are investigating the mysterious murder which took place just before sunset and was meant to leave no one who could tell a tale behind. The man was shot multiple times as attackers made sure their end was met.Read full story
West Valley City, UT

Birthday party goes wild. Bystanders jump to rescue trainer from alligator jaws

A child’s birthday party stopped being fun as soon as an animal trainer got attacked by an alligator and had to be saved by two brave bystanders who jumped in to help her make it out alive, as The Blaze reports.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD officer suspended for punching handcuffed man taken to ambulance: “He was screaming his head off”

A Los Angeles Police Department officer is currently on leave after he punched a suspect who was handcuffed as he was being lifted into a waiting ambulance. The incident took place after a carjacking that went wrong, according to The Blaze.Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy