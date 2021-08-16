Maroon 5 wants Dallas fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Pixabay

Maroon 5 has joined the growing list of bands who ask for full proof of either COVID vaccine shots or a negative test result to be able to attend shows. And this rule is valid for tonight’s show at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, as CBS DFW reports.

What are the details?

The new requirement from the band is not only for adults. Even kids under 12, who can’t get the vaccine, must still have a COVID-19 negative test within 48 hours of taking part in a show and provide a negative result to security agents posted at the door of the venue, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The band rescheduled the Dallas show from June 2020 to August 16, 2021.

“We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our fans as well as that of the hardworking men and women who make these events possible. To that end we want to convey our support of recent news around shows starting to require additional protocols for entry, therefore starting on August 16th, proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of your show or full vaccination will be required to attend. Thank you all for understanding this precaution. We want our fans to stay safe and healthy and we really want to bring the show to all cities as planned!” the group posted on social media.

Live Nation, the entertainment company that promotes and sells tickets to the band’s shows, announced plans to put in place a similar safety protocol for all fans, workers, and artists starting on October 4.

AEG Presents, the world’s second-largest live music company, also announced on August 12, stating that proof of vaccination will be mandatory for entry to any U.S. show and venue from October.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status. Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers,” Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents stated.