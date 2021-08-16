Dallas, TX

Maroon 5 wants Dallas fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkVPL_0bTFZqND00
Pixabay

Maroon 5 has joined the growing list of bands who ask for full proof of either COVID vaccine shots or a negative test result to be able to attend shows. And this rule is valid for tonight’s show at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, as CBS DFW reports.

What are the details?

The new requirement from the band is not only for adults. Even kids under 12, who can’t get the vaccine, must still have a COVID-19 negative test within 48 hours of taking part in a show and provide a negative result to security agents posted at the door of the venue, as the news outlet points out.

The band rescheduled the Dallas show from June 2020 to August 16, 2021.

“We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our fans as well as that of the hardworking men and women who make these events possible. To that end we want to convey our support of recent news around shows starting to require additional protocols for entry, therefore starting on August 16th, proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of your show or full vaccination will be required to attend. Thank you all for understanding this precaution. We want our fans to stay safe and healthy and we really want to bring the show to all cities as planned!” the group posted on social media.

Live Nation, the entertainment company that promotes and sells tickets to the band’s shows, announced plans to put in place a similar safety protocol for all fans, workers, and artists starting on October 4.

AEG Presents, the world’s second-largest live music company, also announced on August 12, stating that proof of vaccination will be mandatory for entry to any U.S. show and venue from October.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status. Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers,” Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents stated.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
22745 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

Jersey City, NJ

Landlord nightmare: Stuck with “pigeon nailed to door” and renter

A renter housing 22 farm animals in a Jersey City house during the pandemic can’t be evicted due to the moratorium. The dead pigeon on the threshold or the chicken carcasses waiting close by are just a few of the reasons the house has turned into a grisly place, as The Daily Beast reports. The man has even kept grazing goats in the house he rents for free.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

4 men break down front door at midnight. Motion sensor and gun were waiting for them

4 men figured it would be easy to rob a Phoenix home in the dead of night. They gathered at 3:40 a.m. last Thursday on the house porch. What they didn’t imagine was that a motion sensor and a loaded gun were ready for them.Read full story
11 comments
Alabama State

Alabama man shoots to defend home. Intruder was his wife’s lover secretly living there for a year

A homeowner in Alabama set out to defend his home but the secret he uncovered is bound to shake up his whole life. He shot at someone he thought was trying to rob him, but it turned out the supposed assailant was his wife’s lover.Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Black workers ask for $30 million in damages after “quit or die” threats at Kraft Heinz

Three Black former employees have brought a lawsuit against Kraft Heinz saying that other staff called them the N-word and the company took no action to protect them, as The Insider reports.Read full story
2 comments
Columbia, MO

65-year-old woman arrested for murdering boyfriend 17 years ago

As a neighbor puts it, Alice Patricia Weiss is “not a likable person.” The 65-year-old woman told the police that she was showering when her boyfriend was killed in the driveway of their house 17 years ago. She is now charged with the 2004 murder.Read full story
2 comments
Shoreline, WA

72-year-old woman charged with hate crime tries to run over victim’s husband

After being charged with a hate crime for racial slurs against a Vietnamese neighbor, a 72-year-old woman was sued for violating the court order as she kept harassing the family.Read full story
Isanti, MN

Bartender seen snuggling up to married man before she was shot and buried on farm

Amanda Jo Vangrinsven was last seen kissing Richard Melvin Peterson, a married man, in a Minnesota bar. The night ended with her being shot and buried in a farm tomb, as the police stated.Read full story
3 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Man shoots wife in the head in Fort Worth living room, then kills himself

A man shot and killed his wife in their northwest Fort Worth home. After the terrible deed, the man killed himself in the same way, based on police and public records. Marcus Ray, 64, shot his wife Judy Ray, 63, in the head, and then killed himself in an identical way, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. They were both found dead in their living room, as reported by The Star-Telegram.Read full story
4 comments
Jonesboro, GA

Coaches charged with murder after teenager dies during practice in blistering sun

Two basketball coaches at a top Georgia school are facing murder charges after the death of 16-year-old Imani Bell. The teenager died mere hours after practicing for the girls’ varsity team in scorching heat, according to The Daily Beast.Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

Man leads police to surprise dinner plate in freezer. His father’s head was on it

A Pennsylvania man took the police all the way to his freezer. Officers had no idea what terrible sight was waiting behind the door. On the dinner plate, there was a severed head. The man was keeping his father’s head in the freezer after murdering him.Read full story
Queens, NY

Surprise in the backseat. Drunk passenger turns out stiff, for good

A taxi driver in Queens got a nasty surprise Tuesday morning when he discovered what was going on with the passenger he was supposedly taking home. An unknown person had hailed the cab, put the woman inside, and then gave the address to the driver. They told the driver that the woman had been drinking so he didn’t get suspicious when she didn’t say anything or move.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Father of wounded Chicago cop blasts Mayor Lightfoot: “It's not pro-police or pro-people. It's about survival”

The father of a Chicago police officer who was seriously injured in a shootout that killed officer Ella French spoke out against Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying that her policies are putting law enforcement lives at stake while trying to get voters, according to The Blaze.Read full story
33 comments
Lake Mary, FL

Deadly Zoom call: Toddler shoots woman in the head while she was live

A woman was fatally shot while she was having a conference call on Zoom. The terrible incident happened after a toddler found a loaded gun that was not stored properly and was left unsecured, according to the police.Read full story
Toledo, OH

Bullets at the ready: Burglar attacks house full of kids, ends up sprawled on the lawn

A man trying to rob a home in Toledo soon learned that a house full of kids is not an easy place to steal from. The robber went inside the home in the middle of the night, but he didn’t live long after getting in through the front door.Read full story
5 comments
Bridgeton, NJ

Man gets out of jail on COVID concerns, kills teenager in 2 days

A New Jersey inmate got out of jail early to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, it only took him two days to commit a new crime. He murdered a teenager and wasted his ticket to freedom.Read full story
6 comments
Fort Worth, TX

6-year-old girl killed in Fort Worth suburb, suspect is a juvenile: “They don’t get any worse than this”

A 6-year-old girl was fatally hurt outside her home on Wednesday night. It all happened in River Oaks, a Fort Worth suburb. A juvenile boy has been arrested and charged for the terrible murder.Read full story
14 comments
Arlington, TX

Teen charged with manslaughter after shooting mother while fighting with boyfriend over gun

A 19-year-old woman was struggling with her boyfriend over a handgun when it accidentally fired and killed her mother. The teenager now faces a manslaughter charge, as stated by Arlington police on Wednesday.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth grandmother urges vaccine: “I cried and prayed, I was hurting for myself and my grandkid”

Fort Worth grandmother Clevetta Brown shared the terrible days her family just went through. The 5 family members regret not having taken the vaccine shots after they all got infected with COVID-19 and the kids had to be taken to the hospital.Read full story

Pro-life conservatives compared with Taliban militants: “Both deprive women of freedom and impose religious beliefs”

MSNBC opinion columnist Dean Obeidallah equated pro-life Republicans with the Taliban militants brutally murdering women. The op-ed was published on Wednesday, and it poses questions on the moral standing of Republicans.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy