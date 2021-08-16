Dallas PD crackdown on 11 street racing events. 81 arrests over the weekend, assault rifles flashed at officers

Pixabay

Dallas police and its Street Racing Task Force have taken decisive action against street racing and stunting events during the weekend. Authorities responded to 11 locations across the city.

81 people were taken into custody and 43 others have been cited while the intensive two-day crackdown action against street takeover events went on, as NBC DFW reports.

What are the details?

On Friday and Saturday, officers responded to 11 takeovers in which groups of people blocked intersections so vehicles could try street stunts.

81 people were arrested, with ages ranging from 17 to 43 years old. 16 spectators were also cited, 27 other citations were given out, seven guns were found, and 35 cars got towed, as the news outlet points out.

Most of the people who were taken into custody were charged with spectating. The takeover events took place in several neighborhoods across the city and officials revealed that the spectators shot fireworks and paintballs at the crews who responded.

For one takeover that happened in the 4200 block of Parry Avenue, close to Fair Park, officers arrested two men who were trying to get away they were spotted using assault rifles to fire into the air, based on official reports.

Dallas PD said the two rifles were confiscated, and they also found a stolen gun that a spectator had.

During another takeover that occurred in the 1600 block of Prudential Drive in Stemmons Corridor, responding officers heard shots and saw several people hiding behind cars with a handgun and an assault rifle. One of the persons involved had already been arrested four times by the Street Racing Task Force in the past year on charges of deadly conduct, aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and spectating.

The rest of the takeover locations included “Interstate 30 and North Cockrell Hill Road in west Oak Cliff, Inwood Road and Walnut Hill Lane in northwest Dallas, U.S. Highway 75 and Meadow Road in northeast Dallas, Olive Street and Nowitzki Way in Oak Lawn, Forest Avenue and Botham Jean Boulevard in South Dallas, Interstate 35E near Dallas Market Hall, West Northwest Highway and Technology Boulevard East in northwest Dallas, and Royal Lane at Harry Hines Boulevard and Inwood Road in northwest Dallas,” according to the outlet.