Dallas, TX

Woman opens car door in heated argument and jumps on I-30. Several cars struck her

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wxmn8_0bSTYlJG00
Pixabay

A 27-year-old woman died after jumping out of a car on Interstate 30 in Dallas. The terrible incident took place on Saturday morning, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department received several emergency calls reporting the death of a woman at about 2:24 a.m., on Saturday. First responders went swiftly to the scene. The woman was laying on I-30 at Winslow Avenue after she had jumped out of a moving car, as the news outlet points out.

The victim has been identified by the Dallas County medical examiner's office as Alyssa Cervantes. The woman was accidentally struck by many different cars that couldn’t stop in time to avoid hurting her.

Unfortunately, crews couldn’t do anything to save her life. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to official reports.

Detectives believe that a disagreement started in the vehicle the woman had been traveling in. When the dispute got heated up with the other passengers inside, the woman just opened the car door and jumped out without considering the consequences.

The driver of the car she was in did not try to flee the scene. They stopped and are cooperating with police, officials stated.

No further information was given out about the incident. It is not known what the conflict was about, how it started, and how many people were inside the car.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible. Unfortunately, anger makes it hard to measure risks and you can end up in a deadly situation precisely when trying to evade a conflict.

The tragic incident serves as a new reminder to always do your best to stay calm on the road. And this doesn’t apply only to drivers. Passenger’s tempers can make or break any trip.

Comments / 22

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
23234 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

13-year-old boy arrested for killing his Navy veteran mother

A 13-year-old teenager is accused of killing his mother and then calling 911 for help. The woman was 37 years old and a Navy veteran. The terrible incident took place in Warner Robins and the juvenile was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault and murder.Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Woman arrested after brother turns up dead and buried in backyard. Stolen money at stake

A Florida woman was taken into custody for the death of her brother whose remains were discovered last month. The man died in 2014 and was buried in a backyard. Darlene Ann Shoff-Brock was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday after investigators got a tip on her and discovered the remains of Donald Marks Shoff in a Dania Beach backyard, as Miami news station WPLG reported, citing the Broward Sheriff’s Office.Read full story
Florida State

Florida mother loses 2 sons to COVID in just 12 hours: “They never made it home”

A Jacksonville mother has lost two of her sons in 12 hours. She caught the virus at the same time they did. She was vaccinated and they weren’t. And that made a life-saving difference.Read full story
Palm Beach County, FL

High-speed body chase. Teen loads victim in truck, flees as fast as he can

A teenager led police on hot pursuit, breaking speed limits on Friday. And it turned out he had plenty of reasons to want to get away from law enforcement. He had a dead body in his pickup truck no less!Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Two boys steer car off Houston freeway after father gets hit by bullets

Two children, aged 6 and 8, managed to steer a car off Interstate 10 in Houston and get to a parking lot after their father was shot while driving. As soon as the man was hit by bullets, they had to act fast to prevent a terrible crash that could have killed all of them.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

March in downtown Fort Worth demands mask mandate: “We have to do it together”

Dozens of people marched through downtown Fort Worth on Saturday asking for a mask mandate to be put in place for all students. Virtual learning options were also on the list of requests.Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

Shoplifter on shooting spree targets police helicopter and SWAT. I-30 shut down

A shoplifting incident had unexpected consequences on Saturday. From threatening and shooting at a Dallas police aircraft, to facing a SWAT team and shutting I-30, the robbery turned into a full-sized crime operation, according to the police.Read full story
Babylon, NY

Man accused of cruelty after throwing dog to the ground. Rocky now has a leg in purple and white cast

Rocky ( Suffolk County SPCA) A man has been charged with animal cruelty after his dog showed up in an animal shelter. The dog was seriously injured, based on official reports. The Babylon Animal Shelter got in touch with the Suffolk County SPCA on August 12 to report that a stray dog they were taking care of seemed to have been abused, Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross stated.Read full story
3 comments
Manhattan, NY

Masked gunman opens fire at Harry Potter store in Manhattan: “What's up now?”

NYPD is searching for a man who fired into the Harry Potter store in the Flatiron District. The gunman was masked, and he shot through the glass doors. The shooter approached the Harry Potter store on Friday, at about 2:55 a.m. Police revealed that he shot through the glass door, startling the security guard.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Orlando COVID spike causes severe water shortage: “This is what happens when you don’t get the vaccine”

The Orlando Utilities Commission asked all residents to conserve water due to a shortage of liquid oxygen brought about by the COVID surge. COVID cases went up so fast that residents will need to use water very carefully so oxygen supplies can be saved for sick patients.Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Black father drives ban of critical race theory from Colorado school: “We are not victims of America”

A black father from Colorado Springs set a different tone for critical race theory. The stirring speech that he delivered while denouncing the theory at a school board meeting got a standing ovation from all other parents.Read full story
47 comments
New York City, NY

Mother says NYPD refused to investigate bicycle crash that left her in “excruciating pain”

A mother hit by a speeding bicyclist on the Upper East Side said the police haven’t treated her kindly at all. She wished officers had been as nice to her as the strangers who rushed to her aid when she was in pain.Read full story
5 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth teen beats up uncle over who was cooking dinner, hits mother when she tries to help

A Fort Worth teenager got upset about who was going to cook dinner. The boy didn’t hesitate to punch his uncle 20 times in the head and arms. He has since been arrested and taken to a Tarrant County juvenile center.Read full story
16 comments
Des Moines, IA

Woman gets 25 years in jail for driving into kids based on race: “They’re like ISIS, taking our homes and jobs”

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin (Polk County Jail) A white Iowa woman who drove her SUV into two kids admitted she was trying to kill them because of their race. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal crime charges.Read full story
1 comments
Melbourne, FL

Jason’s Deli hiring sign sparks outrage: “Min wage = mediocre person”

A popular deli in Melbourne, Florida, got a wave of negative reactions after a photo of their hiring sign was posted on social media. The sign listed different wages and skills required, but the title topping them all was what set off the backlash.Read full story
2 comments
Queens, NY

Woman yells anti-Mexican slurs, throws punches at victim in Queens bus stop

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is searching for a woman who went all out against a Mexican woman in Rego Park. The victim was just waiting for the bus when the attack happened.Read full story
5 comments
Franklin, TN

Father rips out anti-mask parents at board meeting: “Don’t use the Bible to get out of a mandate”

The father of a kindergarten student in Franklin, Tennessee, caused a wave of reactions after severely criticizing other parents for their opposition to masks during a school board meeting.Read full story
24 comments
Tulsa, OK

Crews set out to recover body from river. “Victim” was just napping

Rescue teams in Tulsa, Oklahoma, went swiftly to the place where a dead body was reported. They set out to recover the “victim” from the Arkansas river before the water could claim the person.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle man rescued by social media: “TikTok told me I had cancer. And they were right”

A Seattle-based TikTok creator recently went through surgery to remove a nodule from his thyroid. His viewers pointed out that he seemed to suffer from thyroid cancer. A TikToker known as the "Seattle Tech Bro" with over 17,000 followers on social media has plenty of reasons to be grateful to his viewers. And it’s not just because they value the content he shares about "finances and career progression in a no-judgment zone," as stated in his bio.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 22

Community Policy