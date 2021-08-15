Woman opens car door in heated argument and jumps on I-30. Several cars struck her

Pixabay

A 27-year-old woman died after jumping out of a car on Interstate 30 in Dallas. The terrible incident took place on Saturday morning, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department received several emergency calls reporting the death of a woman at about 2:24 a.m., on Saturday. First responders went swiftly to the scene. The woman was laying on I-30 at Winslow Avenue after she had jumped out of a moving car, as the news outlet points out.

The victim has been identified by the Dallas County medical examiner's office as Alyssa Cervantes. The woman was accidentally struck by many different cars that couldn’t stop in time to avoid hurting her.

Unfortunately, crews couldn’t do anything to save her life. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to official reports.

Detectives believe that a disagreement started in the vehicle the woman had been traveling in. When the dispute got heated up with the other passengers inside, the woman just opened the car door and jumped out without considering the consequences.

The driver of the car she was in did not try to flee the scene. They stopped and are cooperating with police, officials stated.

No further information was given out about the incident. It is not known what the conflict was about, how it started, and how many people were inside the car.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible. Unfortunately, anger makes it hard to measure risks and you can end up in a deadly situation precisely when trying to evade a conflict.

The tragic incident serves as a new reminder to always do your best to stay calm on the road. And this doesn’t apply only to drivers. Passenger’s tempers can make or break any trip.