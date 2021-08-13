Dallas, TX

27 people test positive for COVID on Galveston cruise ship before Belize stop

27 people on a Carnival cruise ship that left from Galveston tested positive for coronavirus. The Belize Tourism Board found out about the outbreak before Carnival Vista made the planned stop in Belize City, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

What are the details?

The positive infection cases were among 26 crew members and one of the passengers on the ship. Carnival Vista is carrying over 3,000 passengers and more than 1,400 crew, as the board stated. The ship came to Belize City on Wednesday, as the news outlet points out.

All 27 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were vaccinated. They had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all and had been isolated from the rest of the ship, the statement mentioned. The tourism board revealed that 99.98% of the ship’s crew had been vaccinated and 96.5% of its passengers had also got immunized.

The Washington Post reported that last week Carnival announced there were positive cases aboard but did not give any clear numbers related to the infections.

Carnival is asking all passengers to be vaccinated, with a few exceptions for children and people with certain medical conditions. The cruise line also stated on August 4 that passengers are required to wear face masks in certain indoor parts of the ship. They will also be asked to provide a negative COVID-19 test within three days of embarkment for all cruises starting August 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated on its website that Carnival Vista has been investigated and the ship will be kept under observation, according to the outlet.

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

