Dallas, TX

Man hit by several cars close to Trinity Forest Golf Club. He didn’t live to talk to police

Amy Christie

Dallas police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run incident in Dallas. The crash left one person dead, and the victim was hit by multiple cars. The other drivers stopped, but the one who slammed the first deadly hit didn’t look back, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

Dallas police revealed that the first vehicle that hit the man kept on driving, while the other cars who couldn’t stop in time stayed on the scene.

On Monday, August 9, at about 3:23 a.m., Dallas authorities got an emergency call reporting an accident in the 6400 block of Great Trinity Forest Way. The location of the incident was southwest of Pemberton Hill Park and close to the Trinity Forest Golf Club, as the news outlet points out.

A man was walking in the westbound lanes on Great Trinity Forest Way when he got hit by several cars, as stated by the Dallas Police Department. So far, detectives have not determined what the man was doing in the street.

The first driver who hit him kept on driving after the impact. The victim was then hit by other cars, but those vehicles stopped, according to officers on the scene.

Nothing could be done to save the man’s life. The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene due to the extent of the injuries.

No further information is available for now. It is not clear if the man’s death was caused exclusively by the first hit or if the added injuries after he got hit by other vehicles brought about his death.

The investigation is active and anyone who has relevant information about the victim, or the runaway driver is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities and cite case number 141512-2021.

