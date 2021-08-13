Campus evacuated after bomb threat frightens everyone on first day of school

Pixabay

Students and staff lived through frightening moments at Wichita Falls High School after a bomb threat was called in right before the bell rang to release students for the day on August 12.

The phone call referred to a bomb placed in a student’s backpack, as stated by Wichita Falls ISD.

What are the details?

The terrifying call came at about 2:45 p.m., just before the students were released to go home. As soon as they got the threat, district officials evacuated the entire campus.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

“Attention WFHS Parents: At approximately 2:45, the WFHS administration received a phone call about a bomb in a student's backpack. All students were evacuated immediately. At this time, local police officials and the fire department are investigating the validity of the threat. All students are safely outside of the building. However, students will have to get their backpacks and other personal belongings tomorrow,” Wichita Falls ISD stated on social media about the incident.

Wichita Falls Fire and Police, the Denton Police Department Bomb Squad, and Sheppard Air Force Base teamed up to respond to the emergency. They all went to the school to investigate the threat, but no bombs showed up on campus.

Wichita Falls police stated that this case is under investigation and detectives are searching for the person who made the threats.

Anyone who knows the name and likely location of the caller or who can give additional details about the bomb threat is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. There is a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the person behind the threats.