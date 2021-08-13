Driver killed in Fort Worth crash. Not clear who ran a red light

Pixabay

A driver was killed in a terrible crash that took place last night in Fort Worth. There was a collision between two vehicles and only one of the drivers survived it, as Fox News reports.

What are the details?

Fort Worth authorities revealed that two pickup trucks slammed into each other at the intersection of Saginaw Boulevard and West Heritage Trace Parkway. The crash took place on Thursday night, at about 11:30 p.m., as the news outlet points out.

First responders came swiftly to the location. Officers on the scene shared with WFAA that one of the vehicles was hit broadside in the crash. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the incident.

It is believed that one of the drivers ran a red light, but authorities are not sure which one did it and whether that’s what set the accident off.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save one of the drivers. They were pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver only had minor injuries after the crash. The names and ages of the two drivers have not been disclosed.

No further information was given about the incident. It is not known if running the red light caused the crash or if there were other factors involved such as intoxication or losing control of one of the vehicles. As the investigation goes on more details will become available and detectives will determine who is responsible for the death.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or can offer video footage of the incident is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.