One person died, another had leg amputated after racing motorcycles collide in North Dallas

Pixabay

Street racing had dire consequences last night in North Dallas. A motorcycle rider died and another one got seriously hurt, as Fox News reports.

What are the details?

Dallas authorities have stated that two motorcycles were racing on Dallas roads on Thursday night. The motorcycles collided while they were going at high speed on the TEXpress lanes off the LBJ Freeway between Midway Road and Marsh Lane in North Dallas, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

As soon as first responders got to the location, they saw the two victims on the ground. They were seriously injured. Both people were immediately transported to a local hospital so they could get treatment for the injuries. Unfortunately, for one of them, it was too late. The person could not be saved, and they were pronounced dead at the medical facility.

The other motorcycle rider had to have a leg amputated, based on official statements. The age and identities of the two victims have not been released.

Detectives believe that at least one of the motorcycles involved in the collision was stolen.

No further details were given out about the terrible crash. It is not known if anyone else got hurt or if any cars had traffic issues when the collision took place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.

Hopefully, street racing is stopped by the new police strategy before it claims more lives in the temporary rush of adrenaline that always gets deadly.