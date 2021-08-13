Collin County judge reacts to mask mandate: “Freedom is more important than education”

Pexels

County Judge Chris Hill said his county is not going to require masks after an executive order made face coverings mandatory in Dallas schools, businesses, and county buildings.

For now, Collin County residents won’t have to use masks to go inside buildings because freedom has been deemed to top every other priority.

What are the details?

Collin County Judge Chris Hill stated that he doesn’t plan to issue any order requiring masks as part of an effort to stop COVID-19 cases spike.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

“I took an oath to faithfully execute the duties of my office and to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States and the State of Texas. My primary responsibility as the County Judge is to protect your liberty, including your liberty to choose for yourself how best to protect the health and safety of your family. I will not issue a face mask order for Collin Count,” he said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

How did people react?

Many people agreed with the judge’s stance in the comments posted on social media after his statement was published.

“Thank you for doing an amazing job!” one user said.

“This insanity of mandating everything has just gotten ridiculous. Thank you for not participating in the crazy overreach that is permeating our world,” was how another user saw the issue.

“Thank you, Chris. Most don’t truly understand what freedom means, glad you do.”

“Thank you, sir, for doing your job and continuing to protect our freedoms.”

“Thank you for standing firm in personal autonomy, Chris Hill! You are a beacon of hope for the rest of North Texas and the state,” was another comment.

One of the commenters disagreed with the judge and said they were concerned about students who would have to learn virtually instead of going to in-person learning in the classroom.

“Yes, freedom is more important than education!!” Hill replied.

Were there other negative reactions?

While many commenters were ok with the judge’s actions, some people didn’t think this was the best strategy to protect everyone.

“Not a lot of liberty and freedom in an ICU,” was a comment from one user.

“What about the right for our unvaccinated children to live safer?” another user asked.

“Anti-intellect, anti-science, anti-care for others does not equal freedom. It equals petulant adolescence,” was a critical opinion on the decision.

“Right now, we are talking about protecting those that are not able to get the vaccine. What happened to ‘save our children?’”

“You are clearly refusing to take the experts’ advice and recommendations for the good of the residents and instead put us and our children at continued risk. It’s disgusting.”

What do you think? Do you agree with taking personal responsibility and doing what’s best for you and your family or would you rather have masks made mandatory for everyone around you?