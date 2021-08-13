Man shot in the head found in car outside motel. Gunman ditched body after killing him somewhere else

Pixabay

Arlington authorities are searching for the gunman responsible for a death in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America. The victim was found inside a car, shot in the head, and with several trauma signs, as The Star-Telegram points out.

A person of interest has been seen in the video surveillance obtained by the police and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

What are the details?

Authorities are trying to locate a person of interest connected to a July murder investigation after a man’s body turned up in a parking lot close to an Arlington motel.

Police have released a video where the person can be seen on Thursday and want to interview the man who was spotted near the hotel in the footage. Detectives believe he may have more information about the shooting death, as the news outlet points out.

Patrol officers got the emergency call reporting a shooting at about 4 p.m., on July 19. Crews went swiftly to the Extended Stay America in the 1200 block of North Watson Road. An employee of the motel had called to say they’d found a man’s body in a parked vehicle.

Investigators noticed several trauma signs on the victim and homicide detectives took over the investigation because they consider the man’s death suspicious.

The victim was later identified as William Gerald Patterson, 68, of Arlington, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man had a gunshot wound to his head, but authorities have not yet ruled on the way he was killed.

His body was found in the backseat of the car and detectives believe he had been dead for some time when he turned up near the motel.

Anyone who has relevant information about the person of interest in the video provided by the police, who witnessed the shooting, or can give the name and likely location of the person responsible for the man’s death needs to call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or Arlington police at 817-459-5312 as soon as possible.