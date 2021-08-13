Woman shot in the head in road rage incident: “I heard the bullet. They told me to disconnect her”

Pixabay

Daniela Tovar was shot in the head in a road rage incident that took place in Dallas while she and her husband were driving home after a party, as WFAA reports.

The woman was pregnant when she got shot and her husband refused to believe the doctors when they said she wouldn’t survive. God has given them a miracle.

What are the details?

“I saw a car coming really fast and I heard a noise. I thought the car hit us, but it was the sound of the bullet,” the woman’s husband shared with the news outlet.

He remembers turning and seeing his wife shot in the head.

“I grabbed her by the head and told her to stay strong. I held her by the belly, holding the baby, and I screamed for help.”

The woman was transported to a hospital and once she got to the medical facility, she was placed on life support. Doctors told her family that she wouldn’t make it.

“Two days after she got there, they told me to disconnect her, but I wouldn’t. Now, she is still with us breathing on her own. God gave us a miracle,” her husband said.

Their baby boy was delivered, and he is healthy. The woman can’t speak yet and her recovery will be a long one, but her family is hopeful.

“I never thought this would happen to us. We had plans to build a great future together. Now, I’m devastated,” her husband said.

The shooter is still at large. Authorities believe that a dark-colored car, possibly a Dodge Charger, was the vehicle the gunman traveled in.

“I want to know who this person is. They are still free on the street, and I don’t want them to hurt anyone else,” Tovar’s husband said.

He doesn’t know why the shooter chose to attack them, but it completely changed their lives, and they are struggling to get back to their dreams with the help of those around them. They pray for a full recovery and an arrest.