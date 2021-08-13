Houston, TX

Two juveniles shot and killed woman after failed robbery as she ran towards gym door

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOhyo_0bQCT76h00
Pixabay

The two suspects have been charged for murdering 62-year-old Elsa Mikeska, as KHOU 11 reports.

The woman was killed outside a Houston gym on June 17. The first suspect is 16 years old and was arrested on June 25. The second juvenile has just been taken into custody by authorities.

What are the details?

The first suspect, who is only 16 years old, has been charged with capital murder. The second is a juvenile and police can’t release their identity, but they are also facing a capital murder charge.

The two suspects along with a third juvenile are also charged with robbery, as the news outlet points out.

Officials said that Mikeska had parked her car in a gym parking lot in the 10500 block of Fuqua Street. The two suspects also stopped their SUV close to her car, then got out of the vehicle.

While the woman was headed toward the gym, the suspects seemed to call out to her. Mikeska realized they were trying to rob her, so she ran toward the gym entrance, as HPD stated.

One of the suspects took out a gun and shot the woman, who collapsed very close to the gym entrance. After that, the two suspects ran to the car, got into the SUV, and drove off in a hurry.

One hour before the murder, police revealed that an aggravated robbery had been reported at 10100 Freehill Street. The victim of that robbery described two suspects who matched the persons who killed the woman.

The victim told detectives that the suspects had tried to steal her car but couldn’t get away with the vehicle because it was inoperable. The same two suspects along with a third juvenile were referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities for aggravated robbery charges for their roles in the incident.

