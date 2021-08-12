Two killings after apartment complex fight. Both bled to death, none can tell what happened

Pixabay

A 20-year-old man was shot to death at a Euless apartment complex early Thursday morning after neighbors heard people arguing on the landing. A 40-year-old man also got shot in far east Fort Worth and took his last breath in the hospital this morning.

Authorities believe the two incidents are connected, as The Star-Telegram reports.

What are the details?

While officers were at the Euless apartment complex, police were also alerted that a 40-year-old man had just been taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford Hospital in Bedford with several gunshot wounds.

Detectives are convinced the two incidents are related, but no further details were given out for now. The name of the 20-year-old victim has not been released.

Euless police got a disturbance call at about 2 a.m., on Thursday. The location of the incident was in the 1000 block of Fuller Wiser Road in Euless, as the news outlet points out.

When they arrived on the scene, first responders found the man on a second-floor landing. Nothing could be done to save him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told detectives that they heard many people arguing, then there was a gunfire exchange, and after that people ran away from the place.

In the meantime, police were notified that James Duhe, 40, from Euless, died at 11:28 a.m. at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford Hospital in Bedford, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. An autopsy is pending to determine the precise cause of death.

Anyone who has relevant information about the Euless shooting, can give the name and likely location of the persons responsible for the deaths or can provide video footage is asked to call authorities at 817-685-1535.