Ex-employee sues Whataburger over BLM mask: “Do you feel safe where your life doesn’t matter?”

Pixabay

A woman filed a lawsuit against Whataburger on Thursday after she was allegedly targeted by her white managers because she wore a “Black Lives Matter” mask at work in a Fort Worth restaurant, as The Star-Telegram reports.

What are the details?

Ma’Kiya Congious claims that last August she was forced to quit her job at the Texas-based fast-food chain for wearing a BLM face mask while working in east Fort Worth.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Congious, who is Black, claims in the suit filed in Dallas County that she faced racial discrimination at Whataburger. She also said that she wore that mask many times and her supervisors and direct manager didn’t tell her anything about not being allowed to do it.

All that changed on August 4, 2020, when a customer complained about the woman’s mask, as the news outlet points out.

A drive-thru customer asked the woman for the customer service number to complain about her BLM face covering. Congious let her supervisor and manager know about the complaint on the same day and they reprimanded her for wearing it and she was ordered to take it off, as stated in the suit.

“Whataburger’s actions send the message that they don’t think Black Lives Matter. It is just a statement of fact after years and years of blacks being treated like they didn’t matter in this country. It’s sad that this corporation is threatened by that simple statement. Would you feel safe working at a place that had the attitude that your life didn’t matter?” Congious said.

The woman filed a discrimination complaint against Whataburger with the Texas Workforce Commission-Civil Rights Division, and she was issued a Right to Sue Letter. The woman is represented by Fort Worth attorney Jason C.N. Smith.

“Whataburger singled out a Black employee for wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mask while allowing other non-Black employees to wear all sorts of masks that had nothing to do with burgers and fries. Other employees throughout the company were allowed to wear the mask of their choosing such as a Mexican flag mask. I mean, they called the police on a 19-year-old mom in response to her request for an explanation,” the attorney said.

Congious also shared with the outlet that she asked the managers about how to give her two weeks’ notice and they said, “You want to put your two weeks’ notice in? We accept it and you don’t have to come back at all.”

In the suit, she said she hadn’t made up her mind to quit and was only considering her options. When she pressed the managers about what their reply meant, they called authorities. When officers arrived, the woman asked for the corporate number for Whataburger so she could file a complaint and got out of the restaurant without incident.

The lawsuit points out that Congious was discriminated against because of the BLM mask. Other employees, however, were allowed to wear masks with the Mexican flag, a Gucci logo, and a UFC emblem.

Congious recorded her manager when she was told to take off her mask.

“Whataburger wants you to wear a mask that has no opinions whatsoever on them. You’re entitled to your personal opinions, that’s fine. But at Whataburger, we don’t want to portray them because some people may be offended. I mean, this is a big business. Whataburger doesn’t want to get into anything political because we’re just hamburgers and fries,” the manager is heard saying in the recording.

“We’re human beings, it doesn’t matter what color we are,” the manager went on.

“If it doesn’t matter what color we are, then why does it matter about the mask?” Congious asked.

A Whataburger spokesperson said that the restaurant accepted the woman’s resignation, and she would be paid for the two weeks she was going to work. They added that the police were called because “the employee began to make threats to our restaurant management.”

“Whataburger supports racial equality. This is simply a matter of enforcing our uniform policy. Whataburger employees are provided company-issued masks that comply with our policy and adhere to CDC and local government guidance,” the statement concluded.